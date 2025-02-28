Ghana’s Trade Surplus Masks Underlying Deficit as Commodity Prices Fuel Export Boom

Ghana’s trade balance surged to a record GHȼ44.7 billion surplus in 2024, a dramatic leap from GHȼ5.3 billion the previous year, according to the latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service.

But behind the headline figure lies a stark contradiction: while soaring global prices for gold, cocoa, and oil inflated export values, the country’s real trade balance—adjusted for inflation—slipped into a GHȼ4.7 billion deficit, signaling vulnerabilities in the structure of the economy.

Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim unveiled the report, noting that total exports hit GHȼ294.9 billion against imports of GHȼ250.2 billion. However, he cautioned that the gains were largely driven by external price hikes rather than increased production or diversification. “The nominal surplus obscures a deeper challenge,” Annim stressed. “In real terms, stripping away inflationary effects, Ghana’s trade position has weakened.”

Gold Dominates, Partners Concentrate Risks



Gold remained Ghana’s economic linchpin, accounting for GHȼ163 billion (55% of exports), with Switzerland, the UAE, and South Africa absorbing 91% of shipments. Cocoa exports, though rising to GHȼ28.6 billion, remained tethered to traditional markets like the Netherlands and the U.S. Meanwhile, petroleum exports leaned heavily on China, Canada, and South Africa. This reliance on a handful of buyers and raw commodities underscores long-standing critiques of Ghana’s export model. “We’re still trading like a colony—digging and shipping, not building value,” remarked an Accra-based economist, who requested anonymity.

Imports told a parallel story of dependency. Asia supplied nearly half of Ghana’s foreign purchases, with China alone contributing 45.9% of machinery, electronics, and vehicles. Though fuel imports dipped slightly to 25.7% of the total, their GHȼ64.3 billion price tag highlighted persistent energy-sector inefficiencies. More alarming was the 46% spike in food imports to GHȼ38.9 billion, a figure that clashes with the government’s touted agricultural modernization efforts.

Inflation’s Double-Edged Sword



The report revealed a paradox: while global commodity inflation boosted export revenues, it also eroded purchasing power domestically. Prices for essentials like machinery and chemicals surged, squeezing households and businesses. Food inflation, a critical concern, remained stubbornly high despite the surplus, exposing gaps in local production. “A trade surplus built on price spikes, not productivity, is a shaky foundation,” warned development analyst Nana Ama Agyemang. “When prices drop—and they will—the deficit will explode.”

AfCFTA: Promise vs. Reality



The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) looms as both opportunity and litmus test. Ghana’s export concentration—83.4% from just three commodities—contrasts sharply with the bloc’s vision of diversified intra-African trade. While officials tout AfCFTA as a path to reduce reliance on volatile global markets, skeptics note Ghana’s lack of ready-made industrial exports to feed regional demand. “Without factories processing cocoa into chocolate or gold into jewelry, AfCFTA becomes a theoretical exercise,” argued trade policy expert Kwame Osei.

The report’s recommendations echo familiar refrains: diversify exports, boost agro-processing, and slash import reliance. Yet progress remains sluggish. A 2023 initiative to incentivize cashew and shea processing, for example, has yet to dent raw commodity exports. Similarly, plans to revive local steel production have faltered amid energy costs and Chinese competition.

Prof. Annim emphasized the urgency of structural reforms, particularly in agriculture. “Reducing the food import bill isn’t optional—it’s survival,” he said, pointing to post-harvest losses exceeding 30% in key crops. Meanwhile, the government’s recent partnership with tech firms to digitize customs processes aims to curb smuggling and under-invoicing, which some estimate drains GHȼ10 billion annually.

As Ghana navigates this paradox—celebrating paper surpluses while grappling with real deficits—the path forward demands more than optimism. With gold prices volatile, cocoa farms aging, and global oil demand uncertain, the clock is ticking to transform trade from a numbers game into an engine of inclusive growth. For now, the surplus offers a breather, but not a solution.