Ghana’s Traditional Medicine Sector Teeters as Regulatory Council Faces Leadership Meltdown

An urgent plea for presidential intervention has been sounded amid escalating chaos within Ghana’s Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC), the regulatory body tasked with overseeing the nation’s herbal, traditional, and alternative medicine sectors.

In an open letter to former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey OBU, a leading advocate for integrative healthcare, warned that the council’s protracted leadership crisis and operational dysfunction threaten to derail a sector vital to public health and economic growth.

The TMPC, established to standardize and promote Ghana’s rich heritage of traditional medicine, has been paralyzed since 2024 by unresolved disputes over the appointment of a Registrar and allegations of administrative incompetence. Tensions reached a boiling point in February 2025 when unnamed parties escalated grievances to National Security, signaling a breakdown in trust between practitioners and regulators.

“The council is in disarray, and practitioners are losing faith,” Nyarkotey wrote, describing an industry plagued by frustration and noncompliance. With no clear leadership, regulatory directives are increasingly ignored, raising fears of unregulated practices that could endanger public safety. “The TMPC’s legitimacy is collapsing,” he added. “Without swift action, Ghana risks squandering a sector that could drive healthcare innovation and job creation.”

The crisis strikes at a critical juncture. Traditional medicine remains a cornerstone of healthcare for millions of Ghanaians, particularly in rural areas where access to conventional medicine is limited. The sector also holds untapped economic potential: global demand for herbal products is projected to exceed $550 billion by 2030, a market Ghana is uniquely positioned to leverage with its biodiversity and cultural expertise.

Nyarkotey’s appeal highlights a stark contradiction. While Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto pledges to revolutionize traditional medicine—including integrating it into mainstream healthcare and boosting research—the TMPC’s meltdown undermines these ambitions. Proposed reforms, such as establishing university research departments and modernizing herbal production, hinge on a functional regulatory framework.

“How can we attract partnerships or investment when the council meant to enforce standards is itself in chaos?” Nyarkotey questioned. He cited Ghana’s precedent-setting role in Africa, where nations like Kenya and South Africa have modeled their traditional medicine policies on Ghana’s framework. “This isn’t just a local issue. Our inaction sends a signal to the continent.”

The letter outlines four urgent demands: appointing a qualified Registrar, restructuring the TMPC’s operations, rebuilding trust through transparency, and addressing grievances from practitioners who feel “harassed and demoralized” by the council’s ineptitude. Nyarkotey emphasized that delays risk irreversible damage. “Practitioners are disengaging. Some may turn to underground markets, bypassing safety protocols entirely,” he warned.

Critics argue the crisis reflects broader systemic failures. Despite legislation like the Traditional Medicine Practice Act (Act 575), chronic underfunding and political neglect have left the TMPC understaffed and ill-equipped. A 2023 audit revealed gaps in quality control, with unregistered products flooding markets. Yet instead of strengthening oversight, the council has become mired in internal power struggles.

The government has yet to respond publicly to the letter, but stakeholders are watching closely. For practitioners like Adwoa Mensah, a herbalist in Kumasi, the TMPC’s collapse has real-world consequences. “We pay fees and follow protocols, but the council doesn’t support us. Now they’re even involving National Security? It feels like intimidation, not regulation,” she said.

Nyarkotey’s call resonates beyond Ghana’s borders. As the World Health Organization pushes for greater integration of traditional medicine into national health systems, Ghana’s struggle serves as a cautionary tale. “Regulation isn’t about control—it’s about empowerment,” he argued. “Without it, we cannot compete globally or protect our people.”

As pressure mounts, the ball lies in Mahama’s court. Will his administration rescue the TMPC, or let a sector brimming with potential unravel further? For Ghana’s traditional healers—and the patients relying on their expertise—the clock is ticking.