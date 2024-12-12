Ghana’s Transition Team Inauguration Signals Shift Toward Governance, Says Analyst

Political analyst and fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), John Osae-Kwapong, has praised the inauguration of Ghana’s joint transition team as a crucial step in moving the country from the electioneering phase into governance.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Thursday, December 12, Osae-Kwapong highlighted the importance of this moment in the country’s political landscape, despite the deep-rooted partisanship and polarization that often shape Ghanaian politics.

“The transition period is a signal that it’s time to govern,” Osae-Kwapong explained. “It’s crucial to avoid leaving a vacuum between the end of an election, the declaration of the winner, and when a new president takes office. This transition team represents the shift from campaigning to governance.”

Reflecting on the speeches delivered by both President Nana Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Dramani Mahama during the ceremony, Osae-Kwapong expressed mixed emotions. He noted that while it was encouraging to see the transition process underway, the lingering partisan rhetoric was evident.

Osae-Kwapong was particularly struck by Akufo-Addo’s reference to Ghana’s GDP growth and his assertion that the country was in a strong position economically. In contrast, Mahama’s remarks seemed to counter that, suggesting that his transition team would review these numbers once they take over.

“These exchanges highlight how partisanship can persist even in ceremonial moments,” Osae-Kwapong observed. “It’s clear that, even as we transition into governance, those political divides remain deeply ingrained.”

While acknowledging that partisanship is an inherent aspect of Ghanaian politics, Osae-Kwapong expressed a desire for less politicization during such significant events. He stated, “I wish that the extension of the campaign in ‘We are doing well’ or ‘There are still some challenges’ didn’t necessarily come up within that context.”

Despite these concerns, Osae-Kwapong emphasized that the inauguration of the joint transition team is a step forward. He hopes that as the country moves into this new phase, it will usher in more collaboration, leaving behind the divisive rhetoric that has defined much of the election season.

For many Ghanaians, the hope is that this transition will be marked by cooperation and progress, setting the stage for effective governance and bridging the political divides that have long characterized the nation’s landscape.