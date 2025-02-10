Ghana’s Transport Minister Confronts Fare Hikes and Bureaucratic Reforms Ahead of Key Stakeholder Talks

Ghana’s Transport Minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, is set to hold urgent talks with transport unions on Tuesday, February 11, following mounting pressure from commercial drivers to raise fares amid soaring fuel prices and vehicle maintenance costs.

The meeting, which includes the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Drivers Association, aims to negotiate a consensus on fare adjustments—a move critical to balancing commuter affordability with the survival of drivers grappling with inflationary pressures.

Nikpe’s intervention comes after a nationwide tour during which he acknowledged the “unavoidable realities” drivers face, including fuel price hikes that have squeezed profit margins. “Unofficially, I have engaged them. Tomorrow, we will formalize these discussions,” he stated, hinting at potential compromises. However, the talks are fraught with complexity: any fare increase risks exacerbating public frustration in a country already battling a cost-of-living crisis, while inaction could paralyze transport services.

Beyond fare disputes, Nikpe unveiled broader reforms targeting bureaucratic inefficiencies. He singled out middlemen, locally called *“goro boys,”* who exploit gaps in the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) processes, charging desperate applicants fees to expedite services they could legally obtain for free. “These intermediaries create unnecessary delays,” Nikpe emphasized, pledging to digitize operations and cut out corruption. His push aligns with the DVLA’s plan to launch 24-hour services as part of President Mahama’s “24-hour economy” initiative.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey confirmed the round-the-clock rollout, declaring, “This is just the start. Every service we offer will eventually operate 24/7.” While the move promises convenience, skeptics question its feasibility, citing chronic staff shortages and Ghana’s erratic power supply—hurdles the Minister indirectly acknowledged by urging staff to “adopt a positive attitude” and prioritize public service.

The transport sector’s turmoil mirrors Ghana’s broader economic challenges. With inflation hovering near 30% and fuel prices up 15% since January, drivers argue fare hikes are non-negotiable. Yet past increases have sparked public outcry, underscoring Nikpe’s precarious task: broker a deal that avoids alienating voters ahead of elections while preventing a transport sector collapse.

Meanwhile, the crackdown on goro boys faces its own hurdles. Despite Nikpe’s tech-driven vision, Ghana’s digital infrastructure remains patchy, and decades of reliance on informal networks won’t vanish overnight. “Eliminating middlemen requires more than apps—it needs systemic trust-building,” noted Accra-based governance analyst Kwame Asante. “Citizens turn to goro boys because official channels are often slower and more opaque.”

As Tuesday’s meeting looms, the Minister walks a tightrope. His ability to navigate these dual crises—economic survival for drivers and bureaucratic modernization—will test the government’s resolve to reform a sector vital to millions. For now, commuters, drivers, and reformers alike hold their breath, waiting to see if dialogue can steer Ghana’s transport woes toward smoother roads.