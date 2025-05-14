Ghana’s Transport Operators Declare Nationwide Strike Over Traffic Law Enforcement

Commercial transport unions across Ghana will halt operations on Monday, May 19, in protest of what they describe as the government’s failure to enforce road traffic regulations.

The strike action, organized by major transport groups including the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Concerned Drivers Association, follows years of frustration over unaddressed safety hazards caused by roadside trading.

At the core of the dispute is Sub-regulation 117 of the Road Traffic Regulations Act, which explicitly bans commercial activities on roads, pavements, and near traffic infrastructure. Union leaders argue that while authorities strictly enforce traffic rules against drivers, they consistently ignore widespread violations by street vendors occupying critical transport corridors.

“The law is clear but remains unenforced,” said Samuel Amoah, GPRTU Deputy PRO, during a press briefing. “Our members face daily hazards from congested roads while traders operate with impunity.” The unions emphasize they don’t oppose legitimate trading but demand equal enforcement of regulations that affect road safety.

The impending strike threatens to paralyze public transportation nationwide unless authorities intervene. Commuters are advised to make alternative arrangements, with unions vowing to keep vehicles parked until substantive action is taken. Road safety experts note that unresolved congestion issues could compound existing challenges in Ghana’s transport sector, where accidents claim thousands of lives annually.

This industrial action highlights growing tensions between regulatory enforcement and urban informality, a balancing act facing many developing economies. While street vending provides livelihoods for thousands, its unchecked expansion into transport zones creates preventable risks for all road users. The coming days will test whether stakeholders can find solutions that reconcile economic informality with critical safety standards.