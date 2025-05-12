Ghana’s Treasury Bill Sales Fall Short for Second Straight Week

Ghana’s government has faced another undersubscription in its treasury bill auctions, marking the second consecutive week of weaker than expected investor demand.

The latest results show authorities raised GH¢5.2 billion against a target of GH¢5.4 billion, representing a 3.1 percent shortfall in the May auction.

While the gap narrowed significantly from the previous week’s GH¢1.03 billion deficit, the continued undersubscription suggests lingering caution among investors despite declining yields. The government accepted all bids tendered, with the 91 day bill attracting the strongest interest at 73 percent of total purchases.

Yield rates continued their downward trend across all maturities, with the 91 day bill dropping to 15.16 percent from 15.23 percent in the prior auction. Similar declines were recorded for 182 day and 364 day instruments, reflecting the government’s strategy to gradually reduce borrowing costs.

Market analysts attribute the tempered demand to several factors including shifting liquidity conditions and potential investor anticipation of further rate cuts. The consistent yield reductions come as Ghana implements its post IMF program economic strategy, with debt management remaining a key priority.

The upcoming auction targeting GH¢6.7 billion will serve as a critical test of market sentiment. A third consecutive undersubscription could prompt treasury officials to reconsider their yield strategy or auction sizes. Ghana’s ability to maintain investor confidence in its short term debt instruments remains crucial as it balances borrowing needs with fiscal consolidation goals.

The treasury bill market’s performance offers important insights into Ghana’s broader economic trajectory. While the yield declines suggest improving macroeconomic conditions, the demand patterns reveal investors remain selective. This cautious optimism reflects the complex balancing act facing emerging markets as they navigate global financial uncertainties while pursuing domestic stability.