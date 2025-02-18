Ghana’s Treasury Bill Surge Masks Growing Economic Perils, Analysts Caution

Ghana’s government is riding a wave of intense demand for its short-term treasury bills, but financial experts warn the trend carries hidden dangers that could destabilize the economy if left unaddressed.

In recent weeks, auctions for these instruments have been oversubscribed by staggering margins, with investors clamoring to secure returns despite falling interest rates. Last week alone, the government received bids worth GH¢17.7 billion against a target of GH¢8.1 billion, accepting GH¢9.4 billion and rejecting the rest—a pattern echoing previous weeks’ frenzied activity.

While the rush might signal investor confidence on the surface, analysts like banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene argue deeper, riskier forces are at play. “The bonds market has collapsed due to Ghana’s debt restructuring, leaving treasury bills as the only ‘safe’ option,” he explains. With inflation easing, real returns on T-bills now outpace price rises, further fueling demand. Foreign exchange investments have also dwindled, pushing individuals and institutions toward government debt. “People see T-bills as risk-free, but that’s a misconception,” Atuahene stresses.

A Ticking Time Bomb?



The reliance on short-term borrowing raises alarms. Atuahene warns that without robust revenue reforms, Ghana risks defaulting on maturing bills, potentially triggering a market collapse. The government’s strategy—borrowing heavily to meet immediate obligations—mirrors unsustainable patterns seen in countries like Greece and Ukraine, where short-term debt spirals exacerbated economic crises. Even stronger economies aren’t immune: the UK’s 2022 gilt market crash, which nearly toppled pension funds, underscores the fragility of over-leveraged systems.

Equally concerning is the crowding-out effect on Ghana’s private sector. Banks and investors, lured by T-bill returns, are diverting funds away from business loans. Data from the Bank of Ghana reveals foreign-owned banks slashed secured lending from 74.6% to 51.5% in a year, stifling business growth. “If banks aren’t lending to entrepreneurs, the economy stagnates,” Atuahene notes. This dynamic could deepen unemployment and weaken long-term recovery prospects.

Lessons from History



Global precedents paint a grim picture. Russia’s 1998 default on domestic debt and the U.S. treasury market’s COVID-era meltdown in 2020 highlight how quickly confidence can evaporate. Ghana’s situation, analysts say, mirrors pre-crisis conditions in these nations: excessive short-term borrowing, declining private investment, and budgetary pressures.

To avert disaster, Atuahene urges aggressive revenue mobilization to reduce borrowing needs and ensure T-bill repayments. He also calls for incentives to revive private-sector lending. “Banks must rebalance portfolios toward productive loans, not just government debt,” he argues. Achieving this shift, however, demands tighter fiscal discipline and reforms to restore confidence in longer-term instruments.

As Ghana navigates its debt challenges, the treasury bill boom serves as both a lifeline and a warning. Without corrective measures, the very instrument propping up state finances today could become tomorrow’s crisis. The lesson from global markets is clear: no economy, however resilient, is immune to the pitfalls of short-term thinking.