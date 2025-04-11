Ghana’s TUC Calls for Expanded Agriculture Funding to Combat Food Inflation

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has sharply criticized the government’s 2025 budgetary allocations, urging a significant increase in agricultural investment to address worsening food insecurity and inflation.

With food prices soaring to 28.1% year-on-year as of February 2025—far outpacing non-food inflation at 18.8%—the union warns that stagnant funding for farming jeopardizes economic stability and household welfare.

Despite a 20.8% rise in the agriculture budget to GH₵2.9 billion, the TUC highlights stark disparities: the Ministry of Defence secured a 64% budgetary increase, while the Ministry of Communication and Digital Technology saw a 43% boost. “This imbalance undermines a sector that employs millions and anchors our food supply,” the TUC stated, noting that nearly half of low-income households’ earnings are consumed by food costs. Ghana’s reliance on expensive imports for staples like rice and vegetable oil, despite vast arable land, exacerbates the crisis.

The union tied the sector’s decade-long underfunding to stalled industrialization efforts, arguing that sustainable economic transformation hinges on agricultural revitalization. “We cannot reset Ghana’s economy on an empty stomach,” the TUC emphasized, calling for concrete financial commitments beyond slogans like ‘Agriculture for Economic Transformation.’ Erratic rainfall patterns and youth unemployment further compound challenges, necessitating urgent investment in climate-resilient farming and value-chain development.

Food security, the TUC stressed, transcends agriculture—it is a linchpin of national stability. “Without affordable, locally grown food, inflation will keep eroding purchasing power, and poverty will deepen,” the union asserted. Analysts echo these concerns, pointing to global precedents where underinvestment in farming precipitated social unrest. Ghana’s industrial ambitions, they note, risk failure without a parallel focus on self-sufficiency in raw materials.

The appeal arrives amid rising public frustration over unfulfilled promises to modernize agriculture. While the government cites progress in flagship programs, critics argue fragmented policies and bureaucratic inefficiencies persist. The TUC’s demand for a budgetary overhaul underscores a broader plea: prioritize long-term food sovereignty over short-term political gains. As debates over fiscal priorities intensify, the state’s response could define Ghana’s resilience against an escalating global food crisis.