Ghana’s TUC Warns Cedi Volatility Undermines Exports Despite Gains

The Ghana Trades Union Congress cautions that exchange rate instability threatens export competitiveness and business planning, despite the cedi’s recent appreciation.

Speaking at an ILO Tripartite Roundtable, TUC Deputy Secretary General Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo acknowledged currency improvements but stressed: “Extreme volatility hurts critical sectors. What exporters need is consistency, not erratic swings.”

Stakeholders at the productivity-focused forum unanimously called for urgent policy coordination to stabilize the cedi. Nana Adiamah of the Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers highlighted operational paralysis, noting businesses must “make strategies based on currency guesses.” Economist Kingsley Laar warned monetary interventions often inadvertently raise production costs while eroding purchasing power.

While importers gain temporary relief from cedi strength, panelists emphasized its double-edged impact: exporters face declining dollar revenues, and manufacturers struggle with unpredictable input costs. The TUC urged disciplined fiscal management and investments in productive sectors to generate sustainable foreign exchange flows.

This cautionary stance underscores a critical economic reality – Ghana’s recovery requires not just currency strength, but enduring stability to anchor business confidence and protect export-driven job creation.