Ghana’s turbulent economy will work under 24-hour economy – Mahama

Ghana’s ex-president and leader of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has said the central element of his vision for Ghana’s recovery is the implementation of a 24-hour economy designed to generate sustainable, decent job opportunities and promote growth and prosperity for everyone.

He said the adoption of a 24-hour economic model will diversify the Ghanaian economy and empower the workforce by creating flexible work schedules for workers, enhancing work-life balance, well-being and productivity.

In extending his warmest regards to Ghanaian workers on the occasion of this year’s May Day celebration in a Facebook post, the former president said the time is now to repair and restore Ghana from an enduring period of economic turbulence under the current Nana Addo – Bawumia administration, adding that, he has the needed experience to drive Ghana back on the path of prosperity.

….”today’s celebration is tempered by our country’s severe challenges because of poor governance, incompetence, economic mismanagement, and institutionalized corruption under the current administration. Never in our history has a democratically elected government taken a wrecking ball to our economy with such ferocity.

“Drawing from this experience, I am prepared to work with you again to commence the vital repair work our country needs after enduring such turbulence. We have achieved progress before, and I am confident we can do so again,” he reiterated.

According to him, the theme for this year’s May Day celebration, “Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development,” underscores the indispensable role the working class have to play in fostering a peaceful, and democratic process, not only as a duty, but a shared responsibility essential for our nation’s stability and prosperity.

In his assertion, the forthcoming elections on December 7 offer a pivotal opportunity to alter our current trajectory and set a new course of action, stressing that,”during my first tenure as president, I steered the affairs of this nation through similar challenging times. We overcame a significant energy crisis, implemented a universal salary structure, spearheaded transformative infrastructural developments, and built a more resilient economy”.

The former president called on all Ghanaians to support the transformative vision – the 24-hour economy, which he said promises to revitalize our job market and foster a long-term sustainable development.

He reiterated his call for workers to standup and ensure a peaceful elections in 2024.

“Let’s commit to ensuring that our upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections are conducted peacefully and fairly, with a steadfast focus on upholding workers’ rights.

Together, we can forge a brighter future for Ghana—a future that secures both your present and addresses the risks posed to your SSNIT pensions by the current government,” he said.