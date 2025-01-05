Ghana’s Turning Point: The Incoming Mahama Government Must Prioritize Reform Over Political Interests

Ghana stands at a crucial crossroads, weighed down by economic instability, inefficiency, and untapped potential.

With the incoming government under President-elect John Dramani Mahama, the task of transforming the country into a more prosperous and sustainable nation rests on the bold decisions, tough reforms, and prioritization of long-term growth over political expediency.

The economic landscape is grim. Citizens are grappling with the consequences of high inflation, a depreciating cedi, and overwhelming public debt. Despite the necessary bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), this intervention alone will not resolve the deep-rooted issues facing the country. The Mahama government must prioritize fiscal discipline and cut wasteful spending. To do this, luxury purchases, such as expensive V8 and V12 Toyota Land Cruisers for government officials, must come to an immediate halt. Opting for more modest vehicles would not only conserve vital resources but would also reflect solidarity with ordinary Ghanaians. Additionally, a leaner cabinet, which has historically strained the public purse, could unlock critical funds to improve key sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Energy, another pressing issue, is in dire need of reform. The ongoing “dumsor” crisis and the mounting debts in the energy sector remind us of the costs of inefficiency. Mahama’s administration must take decisive action to renegotiate unsustainable energy contracts and push for increased investment in renewable energy sources. While these changes may be difficult, they are essential for long-term stability and sustainability, reducing Ghana’s reliance on expensive thermal power.

One of the most urgent challenges that must be addressed is youth unemployment. With a population increasingly disillusioned with the lack of opportunities, the government must take a multifaceted approach to create jobs. Agriculture, technology, and manufacturing offer some of the best prospects for creating jobs. While initiatives like “Planting for Food and Jobs” have shown promise, their execution must be improved, and better-targeted investments should be made in agribusiness and value chains. The tech sector has already seen some success with startups such as mPharma, and further investment in this space could generate ample opportunities for the youth.

In the short term, the rising cost of living—exacerbated by inflation—remains a source of great concern for Ghanaians. Basic goods are becoming increasingly unaffordable, and families are feeling the pinch. Policies must focus on stabilizing the currency, reducing import dependence, and providing targeted subsidies on essentials like fuel and food. These measures would help ease the burden on everyday Ghanaians, while longer-term reforms are implemented to strengthen the economy.

Corruption remains one of Ghana’s greatest barriers to progress. It erodes trust, deters investment, and squanders public resources. Recent revelations, including the mismanagement of over GHS 12 billion in COVID-19 relief funds, underscore the urgent need for greater transparency. Mahama’s government must empower institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor to act independently and prosecute offenders without fear or favor. Digitizing procurement processes and making contracts publicly available online will also be critical steps toward curbing corruption.

Breaking away from the status quo is necessary for Ghana to move forward. Governance cannot continue to be driven by political expediency, with decisions being made based on what is most beneficial for securing votes. Unpopular, but vital, reforms such as downsizing the bloated public sector and removing “ghost workers” from the payroll must be confronted head-on. Public sector wages consume a disproportionate share of Ghana’s revenue, leaving little for vital developmental needs. Performance-based reforms will be essential to ensure public sector efficiency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

The Ghanaian people are not asking for miracles. They want leadership that is transparent, bold, and dedicated to real change. President-elect Mahama’s government must step up to the challenge by cutting waste, addressing inefficiencies, and placing the needs of the nation ahead of political interests.

While the road ahead is undoubtedly tough, with courage, determination, and a focus on the greater good, the Mahama administration has the opportunity to lay the groundwork for a prosperous and equitable future. Now is the time for decisive action—not driven by fear of political backlash, but by a steadfast belief in the promise of a better Ghana for all.