Ghana’s TVET Receives 17M Euros Support

The European Union is supporting Ghana’s TVET sector with 17 million euros for four years.

The support is to help address the gap between skills acquisition and industry needs, especially in the private sector.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, Head of European Union to Ghana, announced this on Monday when a delegation from the Union and Germany paid a courtesy call on Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, in Accra.

Mr Razaaly said the EU was committed to support Ghana’s TVET sector to enforce the base of the country in green, growth and jobs to stimulate socio-economic development.

He commended Ghana for prioritizing TVET education, stressing that the EU would help stimulate the rebound after COVID-19 to facilitate economic recovery growth.

Mr Razaaly said the EU and Ghana had a long-standing relationship in areas like health, education, Science, governance and economic ties for mutual benefits.

The Ambassador commended Ghana for its stable and peaceful atmosphere and pledged to continue to support the country in national development.

Madam Dorothee Dinkelaker, Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ghana, said Germany in the last five years invested 50 million euros into the country’s TVET sector.

That, she said, was part of efforts to support the country’s educational reforms with focus on technical and vocational education.

Dr Adutwum thanked the delegation for their support and pledged to continue with the collaboration to achieve Ghana’s agenda of building a strong TVET to create jobs for the teeming youth.

The Minister said the focus on TVET was to equip students to meet the needs of the industry and become productive in their various fields.

He said the Government was working assiduously to move from only the textbooks and focus more on practical mode to enable the students to be creative and innovative.

That, he explained, was critical because the fourth industrial revolution focused on skills development, stressing that TVET was the missing link in the resolution of the country’s socio-economic challenges.