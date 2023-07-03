Ghana’s U-20 Volleyball Team departs for Niger to compete in African Qualifying Tournament

The Ghana U-20 volleyball team is off to Niger for African qualifying tournament and they are doing so by bus.

On Thursday, Ghana athletics is sending a 19 member continent to the West Africa Region II competition in Lome, also going by road.

News is that they have no support from anyone, so the Volleyball Association is taking care of everything.

We appeal to sports loving Ghanaians to support them as they are medal hopefuls and champions in the making. All they need is motivation.