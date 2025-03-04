Ghana’s Undefeated Champion Faisal Abubakar Faces Tanzanian Rival Zugo in High-Stakes Title Bout

Accra’s Bukom Boxing Arena will roar to life on 6th March 2025 as Ghanaian boxing star Faisal “Poncho Power – Agbaaa” Abubakar (18-0) defends his WBO Africa Super Lightweight title against Tanzanian challenger Abdul “Kessy Kasongo” Zugo (12-0) in a highly anticipated clash.

The showdown headlines the “Shi Shii Shi” fight night, organized by Power Punch Promotions, which promises a blend of elite boxing and entertainment.

Abubakar, a fan favorite celebrated across Ghana’s Zongo communities, has cemented his reputation with three consecutive title defenses against international contenders. His latest opponent, Zugo, enters the ring unbeaten and vowing to dethrone the champion. “I’m ready to give him the toughest fight of his career,” Zugo declared, though local supporters remain confident their hero will extend his dominance.

The event also features a thrilling co-main event between Ghana’s rising star Derrick Quaye, undefeated in his professional career, and Henry Malm, a seasoned Olympian who represented Ghana at the 2024 African Games and Olympic qualifiers. Adding to the spectacle, popular musician JMC will perform live, while global boxing icon Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion, is slated to attend as a special guest—a nod to the growing international spotlight on Africa’s boxing scene.

With Abubakar’s legacy on the line and Zugo’s hunger for an upset, the bout underscores Ghana’s enduring passion for boxing. Analysts suggest a win for Abubakar could propel him closer to a world title shot, while Zugo aims to disrupt the champion’s momentum. As fight night approaches, anticipation builds for an evening where fists, music, and star power collide in Accra.