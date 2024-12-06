Ghana’s Unemployment Crisis: Professor Alidu Calls for National Strategy Beyond Political Promises

Unemployment continues to be one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges, with political campaigns often revolving around job creation as a key promise.

However, as the nation heads to the polls, experts are questioning the effectiveness of these pledges and calling for a more structured, long-term solution to the growing crisis.

Professor Seidu Alidu, Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive national strategy to address the rising unemployment rate, particularly among the youth. In an interview with Berla Mundi on Ghana Decides on TV3, Professor Alidu pointed out that while unemployment has been a critical issue since Ghana’s independence, it has now reached alarming levels, with over two million young people currently without jobs.

Professor Alidu stressed that the situation is not only a significant economic challenge but also poses a threat to national security. He cited the persistent gap between political promises of job creation and the reality on the ground, where unemployment figures continue to rise despite claims made in party manifestos.

“The problem is that many of the promises made by political parties are often tailored towards winning elections rather than providing a sustainable, long-term solution to unemployment,” he said, criticizing the lack of transparency and accountability in the job creation figures presented by political parties.

The professor called for the development of a comprehensive employment strategy that transcends political party lines and focuses on creating sustainable job opportunities for all Ghanaians. He proposed that the National Development Planning Commission should take the lead in creating a merit-based, inclusive, and open strategy that guarantees equal opportunities for every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.

“We need to move beyond political gimmicks and focus on a national plan that addresses unemployment head-on,” Professor Alidu emphasized. He further added, “The time has come for political parties to come together and prioritize long-term solutions over short-term promises.”

With the nation facing the economic consequences of unemployment and preparing for a crucial election, Professor Alidu’s remarks come at a time when job creation remains one of the central campaign issues. However, experts continue to question the real effectiveness of such pledges, urging for a unified, strategic approach to address the root causes of unemployment and drive economic development.

As Ghana approaches future elections, experts like Professor Alidu continue to advocate for policies that are data-driven and that focus on the long-term economic stability of the country, moving beyond electioneering rhetoric to tackle the nation’s unemployment crisis.