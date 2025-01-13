Ghana’s Untapped Salt Industry Holds Key to Industrialisation, Says Prof. Douglas Boateng

Industrial engineer and Chair of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and Labadi Beach Hotel, Prof. Douglas Boateng, has underscored the enormous untapped potential of Ghana’s salt industry, suggesting it could become a transformative resource for the country’s economy.

While gold, cocoa, and oil have long been the pillars of Ghana’s economy, Prof. Boateng argues that salt can play a pivotal role in the country’s industrialisation. He believes the resource offers significant opportunities for job creation, the development of allied industries, and can be a catalyst for economic diversification.

“Salt is not just a mineral. It is a foundation for transformation and an opportunity to industrialise our economy,” Prof. Boateng remarked. He pointed out that salt is essential in the production of chemicals such as chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash—key ingredients in industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and plastics to detergents and agriculture.

Ghana’s abundant salt reserves, combined with its strategic location, present an opportunity to reduce the nation’s reliance on volatile commodities and build a more resilient economy. Prof. Boateng explained that by processing salt into higher-value products, the industry could create jobs for skilled workers, unskilled labourers, and entrepreneurs alike. He particularly highlighted the potential benefits for women and youth, who are often excluded from traditional industries.

“Imagine women leading salt-processing enterprises or young people gaining stable employment in industries powered by our salt reserves. With the right leadership, investment, and governance, this vision can become a reality,” he said.

MIIF’s investment in Electrochem Ghana Ltd., which focuses on salt extraction and processing, has already started to pave the way for the development of this sector. However, Prof. Boateng stressed that further investment is crucial for realising the industry’s potential.

“This is a national opportunity. The question is whether we will take ownership of our resources or allow external interests to dominate. To secure long-term dividends for future generations, we must act decisively,” he cautioned.

Drawing comparisons with global examples, Prof. Boateng cited India’s success in turning its salt industry into a multi-billion-dollar export market while creating millions of jobs. He is optimistic that Ghana can replicate and even surpass this achievement by leveraging its natural resources and investing in the necessary infrastructure and innovation.

MIIF’s strategy includes expanding production in regions like Central Ghana and enhancing the country’s capacity for salt processing. Prof. Boateng outlined a series of necessary steps for success, such as building processing plants, improving transportation networks, and creating storage facilities. He also stressed the importance of training programs to equip Ghanaians with the skills required for the salt industry and its value-added sectors.

Empowering women and youth to take leadership roles in the salt-processing industry and attracting private investment through public-private partnerships are also critical components of the strategy. He emphasized that well-coordinated governance and sustained investment would be key to realizing the sector’s full potential.

“Salt is more than a resource; it is a symbol of what Ghana can achieve when we think beyond the immediate. It is a seed. If we plant it wisely and nurture it with vision and unity, it will grow into a tree of prosperity,” Prof. Boateng concluded. “Let us seize this moment. The future does not wait; it belongs to those who prepare for it. Salt can be the cornerstone of Ghana’s industrialisation journey; but only if we dare to act today.”