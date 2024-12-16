Ghana’s Upstream Oil Industry Faces US$2 Billion Investment Risk Without Reforms, ACEP Warns

Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector is at risk of losing up to US$2 billion in investments by 2025 unless urgent reforms are implemented, Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), has cautioned.

Boakye attributed the decline in investor confidence to years of political interference and inefficient governance, urging swift action by the incoming administration to reverse the trend.

“Without immediate reforms, the upstream oil and gas sector faces the potential loss of up to US$2 billion in investments by next year,” Boakye said in a statement congratulating President-elect John Mahama.

While oil production rose in the first half of 2024, Ghana has experienced a worrying decline in crude oil output, dropping from 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million barrels in 2023. This represents an average annual decrease of 9.2 percent over the past four years, reflecting broader structural issues, including unfavourable fiscal terms that deter exploration.

The ACEP executive highlighted the need for comprehensive reforms to address inefficiencies across the energy sector. These include the excessive bureaucratic structures within energy institutions, mismanagement within state-owned entities like the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and procurement abuses. These inefficiencies have drained resources, increasing operational costs and stalling progress in upstream oil and gas development.

Boakye also pointed to issues in the downstream sector, such as inflated margins and a lack of transparency in institutions like the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), which have driven up costs for consumers.

In his statement, Boakye called on President-elect Mahama to make energy sector reforms a priority from the start of his term. He proposed conducting a comprehensive audit of the sector’s debt before Mahama’s swearing-in on January 7, 2025, and emphasized the importance of transparency and decisive action in stabilizing the energy landscape.

“This situation requires an urgent and thorough examination to ensure a smooth start on January 7,” Boakye said, expressing ACEP’s readiness to support the government with policy recommendations.

The energy sector’s challenges pose significant obstacles for the incoming administration, with analysts arguing that effectively addressing these issues will be crucial for Ghana’s economic recovery and energy security. The energy reforms are expected to be a critical marker of Mahama’s commitment to restoring investor confidence and promoting sustainable economic growth.