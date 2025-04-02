Ghana’s US$600M Iron Ore Project Targets Steel Import Reduction

Ghana is poised to commence large-scale iron ore mining in late 2025 through the Shieni Iron Ore Project, a $600 million initiative aimed at curbing the nation’s reliance on imported steel.

Led by Emmerland Resource Limited and backed by the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), the project seeks to harness domestic reserves exceeding 1.7 billion tonnes, with the Shieni deposit alone holding 1.3 billion tonnes at 33.8% iron content.

Currently, Ghana imports approximately 800,000 metric tonnes of iron and steel annually, costing $900 million. In 2023, steel imports totaled $527.5 million, including construction materials and machinery parts. Williams Okofo-Datch, CEO of GIISDEC, emphasized the project’s potential to shift this dynamic. “Developing a domestic steel industry requires significant investment—up to $600 million for full-scale operations. Partnering with capable investors like Emmerland is critical,” he stated.

The local steel sector already produces 650,000 metric tonnes annually and employs over 4,500 people. Leveraging Shieni’s resources could expand this capacity, positioning Ghana as a regional steel hub. Traditional leaders in the Northern Region have endorsed the project, citing job creation and economic growth as key benefits.

Emmerland Resource Limited, led by CEO Emmanuel Ababu, has demonstrated financial and technical readiness, according to GIISDEC. Okofo-Datch confirmed the company provided internationally certified mineral estimates and assurances on capital mobilization.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to reduce import dependency and stimulate industrial growth. If successful, it could significantly lower steel import costs while fostering local manufacturing and employment, marking a pivotal step in Ghana’s economic development strategy.