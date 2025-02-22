Ghana’s VAT Crisis: Can Businesses Survive the Tax Squeeze?

Ghana’s business community is sounding the alarm over a Value Added Tax (VAT) system they claim is crippling growth, strangling small enterprises, and fueling inflationary pressures.

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), representing the country’s manufacturing and production sectors, has issued a stark warning: without urgent reforms, the current tax regime risks collapsing businesses already battered by economic headwinds.

At the heart of the outcry is what AGI President Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke calls “the killer in the room”—a VAT structure that he argues punishes competitiveness and innovation. Speaking to The High Street Journal, Ayim-Darke highlighted glaring disparities in how the tax is applied. “Two companies importing identical raw materials face wildly different VAT treatments,” he explained. “This isn’t just unfair—it’s economic sabotage. How can you build industries when the rules change from one factory gate to the next?”

The numbers tell a grim story. Ghana’s effective VAT rate of 15%—a blend of standard rates and embedded levies—has forced businesses into a perilous balancing act. Many absorb portions of the tax to avoid pricing themselves out of markets, eroding profit margins that hover near single digits for most small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Others pass costs to consumers, feeding an inflation cycle that saw prices surge by 23.5% last year. For context, a 2023 World Bank report noted that Ghanaian manufacturers now spend up to 40% of revenues on tax compliance, nearly double the regional average.

The AGI’s proposed fix? A shift to an input-output VAT model, allowing businesses to claim credits for taxes paid on inputs rather than shouldering cascading costs. “If government insists on a 21% VAT, let it follow global best practices,” argued Ayim-Darke, referencing systems in place in South Africa and Kenya where input deductions prevent double taxation. “Right now, we’re layering tax upon tax like a suffocating blanket. No economy can thrive this way.”

Complicating matters is the government’s piecemeal approach to reform. While officials recently pledged to scrap COVID-19 recovery levies and betting taxes—moves welcomed by businesses—the AGI insists VAT overhaul must take precedence. Their demands go beyond rate adjustments: they’re calling for streamlined compliance to curb bureaucratic bottlenecks, incentives for local production, and stricter oversight to close loopholes that benefit foreign competitors.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. SMEs, which account for 70% of Ghana’s industrial jobs, are particularly vulnerable. Kofi Mensah, owner of a Kumasi-based textile factory, described the VAT burden as existential. “Every month, I choose between paying suppliers or settling tax bills,” he said. “My machinery is 20 years old, but upgrading it means more VAT on imports. We’re trapped.”

Economists warn the crisis has broader implications. Persistent tax inefficiencies could derail Ghana’s $3 billion IMF bailout program, which demands structural reforms to stabilize public finances. Meanwhile, the government faces dwindling options: aggressive revenue drives risk deepening business distrust, yet austerity measures limit spending on social safety nets.

As pressure mounts, the Finance Ministry remains tight-lipped about timelines for VAT reforms. For Ayim-Darke and the AGI, the path forward is clear: “This isn’t about charity—it’s about survival. Fix the VAT, and you fix the foundation of our industrial future.” But with inflation still raging and businesses folding weekly, Ghana’s policymakers are racing against a clock that many fear has already run out. The question now isn’t just about reform—it’s whether any change will come soon enough to save livelihoods hanging by a thread.