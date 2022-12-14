Ghana’s Volta Region Welcomes HUBTEL

Hubtel, the leading quick commerce, messaging, and digital payments provider today announced the launch of its services in Ho, Ghana.

This launch marks a major milestone in Hubtel’s mission to make financial services accessible to everyone in Ghana. Two weeks ago, the company established footprints in the Northern Region with an official launch in Tamale. The launch gave residents in Tamale the opportunity to enjoy the Hubtel experience first-hand––launch day discounts on food orders, bill payments among other digital services.

The launch of Hubtel in Ho will provide full access to a range of financial services and products, including mobile payments, money transfers, bill payments, as well as quick commerce services––ordering for food and other essentials to the residents of Ho.

Hubtel is a comprehensive digital payments platform that enables customers to send and receive money securely, conveniently, and quickly. The Hubtel app has been labeled as Ghana’s most useful app. The platform is designed to be used by individuals, businesses, and organizations, and provides a wide range of services, including mobile money, online payments, merchant services, and more.

“We are excited to bring Hubtel to Ho,” said Hubtel Head of Commercial and New Markets, Gershon Akoto. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best quick commerce and digital payments experience possible, and we believe our platform will make life easier for the people of Ho.”

“The people of Ho can now find and pay for their everyday essentials local retailers, food vendors and service providers on Hubtel and have them delivered in minutes”, he added.

Hubtel’s launch in Ho is the latest in a series of expansions across the country. The company is now available in 8 cities across Ghana, including Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Koforidua, and Tamale. With this launch, Hubtel is poised to become the go-to platform for mobile payments and financial services in Ho and beyond.

About Hubtel

Hubtel is Ghana’s first full-feature quick commerce platform, connecting retailers and service providers to customers. Hubtel operates with a full license of the Bank of Ghana as a Payment Service Provider (Enhanced) and was recommended for a national award for its role in the digitization of Government of Ghana payment services through the Ghana.GOV payment platform.

The Hubtel App

The Hubtel app is a simple way to find and pay for anything nearby. From airtime, jollof, shoes, money transfer, and a lot more. It also makes sending SMS and receiving payment from a large group of people much easier.