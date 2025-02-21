Ghana’s Wage Hike Debate Exposes Rift Over Economic Legacy

A sharp exchange between former Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and President John Mahama has laid bare deepening tensions over Ghana’s economic stewardship, with the opposition questioning the credibility of government claims that the previous administration “criminally mishandled” the economy while approving double-digit public sector wage hikes.

The feud erupted after Mahama, addressing organized labor unions on Thursday, doubled down on accusations that ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) government left the economy in tatters. “Ghana is a crime scene,” Mahama declared, citing reckless fiscal practices he alleges triggered the current crisis. His remarks followed the announcement of a modest 10% salary increase for public sector workers effective March 2025—a sharp drop from the 30% base pay raise approved in 2023 and staggered hikes of 23–25% in 2024 under the NPP.

Amin Adam, who served as finance minister under Akufo-Addo, fired back on social media, challenging the narrative. “How does a ‘criminally mismanaged’ economy afford such significant wage increases while maintaining decent fiscal deficits?” he asked, pointing to the Mahama administration’s abrupt shift to austerity. “What changed between December 2024 and February 2025 to justify slashing raises to 10%?”

The clash underscores a paradox at the heart of Ghana’s economic debate. While Mahama’s government blames inherited debt, inflation (peaking at 54% in 2023), and fiscal indiscipline for the belt-tightening, critics argue the NDC’s own decisions—including recent energy subsidy cuts and tax hikes—have exacerbated public hardship. The 10% wage deal, negotiated after fraught talks with labor leaders, has drawn mixed reactions. “We accept it reluctantly, but workers are struggling,” said Ghana Trades Union Congress Secretary-General Dr. Yaw Baah.

Economists warn the dispute reflects deeper structural flaws. “Both sides are right—and wrong,” argued Accra-based analyst Dr. Ama Serwah. “The NPP’s wage hikes, though popular, were unsustainable amid weak revenue growth. Now, the NDC’s austerity risks stifling consumption without addressing systemic issues like debt mismanagement.”

Mahama’s appeal for shared sacrifice—including cuts to government budgets—has done little to quell skepticism. With public trust in politicians frayed, his “crime scene” analogy resonates with citizens grappling with soaring prices and erratic utilities. Yet Amin Adam’s counter underscores a lingering question: Can Ghana’s leaders move beyond blame to forge consensus on recovery?

As the wage debate rages, one reality is clear: Ghana’s path to stability hinges on more than rhetoric. For workers, the 10% increase is a stopgap in a storm. For policymakers, it’s a reminder that economic credibility is earned not through grandstanding, but through solutions that outlast election cycles.