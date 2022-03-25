Ghana’s Wala Digital Health in HARVARD Alumni cohort one Accelerator

The accelerator’s website said the startups were selected from a pool of 139 applicants from 22 countries. The founders represent five Harvard schools, and 40% identify as women or as people from underserved communities.

“Each of this year’s 10 startups earned a place in the HAE Accelerator by demonstrating a compelling vision of their business goals and how their company will make an impact,” Regina Ryan, president of Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs, said in a statement. “Reviewing the applications and being privy to the ideas, expertise and sheer grit that built their impressive companies was humbling.”

The startups will complete a 10-week virtual program designed to give them the tools to scale into high-growth companies. Harvard faculty and mentors will lead workshops on business growth tools and help founders apply these concepts to their startups. Topics will include financial projections and funding strategy, building a marketing and sales engine and the pathway to scale and profitability.

The accelerator will conclude with a demo day where experts and investors will provide feedback on each company’s pitch. One startup will be selected to compete at the finale of the Startup World Cup in September for $1 million in prize money. This is an equity-free accelerator.

Meet the first cohort of the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator:

Wala Digital Health Inc.: Based out of Cambridge, this digital health company is using AI to solve supply-chain inefficiencies in developing countries to increase their supply of blood products. Co-founder Dennis Addo completed his MPA at Harvard.

Adapdix Corp.: Founded in 2015 by Harvard Business School graduate Anthony Hill, Adapdix provides automation software to create manufacturing efficiencies and cost savings for manufacturers. Adapdix is headquartered in the Bay Area of California.

Autonomo GmbH: This German company develops and markets automotive technology and software. Per its Bloomberg profile, the company also offers digital image processing, 3D sensor technology, stereo cameras and other automotive technologies.