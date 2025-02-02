Ghana’s Water Bodies Under Siege: EPA Chief Vows Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), stood ankle-deep in the murky waters of Pasoro, a rural community near River Offin, her expression a mix of resolve and dismay.

Behind her, excavators had carved jagged scars into the earth, leaving behind silt-choked streams and denuded landscapes. “This is not just environmental destruction—it’s a betrayal of our future,” she said, addressing a crowd of local leaders, journalists, and solemn-faced residents.

Her visit to the Ashanti Region last week marked a pivotal moment in Ghana’s escalating battle against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey. For years, unregulated miners have ravaged forests, poisoned rivers, and displaced communities in pursuit of gold. But Browne Klutse’s stark warning—that the EPA would “strictly enforce laws” and hold violators accountable—signaled a renewed urgency to curb the crisis.

“The pollution here threatens everything: livelihoods, ecosystems, and the health of millions who depend on these waters,” she declared. River Offin, once a lifeline for farming and fishing communities, now runs brown with toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide. Tests conducted by the EPA in 2024 revealed contamination levels 15 times above safe limits, rendering the water undrinkable and unusable for irrigation.

Illegal mining is not new to Ghana, Africa’s second-largest gold producer. But the scale of recent devastation has shocked even seasoned environmentalists. Satellite data from the Ghana Geological Survey Authority shows over 30% of the nation’s freshwater bodies have been degraded by mining activities since 2020. In the Ashanti Region alone, 12 rivers have been declared “ecologically dead.”

Local farmer Kwame Asare, 58, recounted how his cassava crops withered after he irrigated them with water from River Offin. “My harvests have dropped by half. If the river dies, we die with it,” he said. Nearby, children played near stagnant pools streaked with oily residues—a daily reality for communities lacking access to clean water.

Environmental groups blame weak enforcement, corruption, and soaring gold prices for fueling the crisis. Despite a government ban on small-scale mining in riverbeds in 2017, illicit operations persist, often backed by foreign investors and local power brokers. “These miners bribe officials, exploit loopholes, and vanish before arrests,” said Kofi Mensah, an activist with Eco-Conscious Ghana.

Browne Klutse, appointed in 2025, has pledged to break this cycle. Under her leadership, the EPA will deploy drones and AI-powered satellite imagery to monitor mining hotspots in real time. The agency also plans to collaborate with Interpol to trace and seize gold exports linked to illegal operations.

“We’re done with empty warnings. We will name, shame, and prosecute everyone involved—including those in suits, not just pickaxes,” she said, alluding to reports of corporate entities funding galamsey under the guise of legal permits.

Her stance has garnered mixed reactions. While environmental advocates applaud the rigor, small-scale miners argue that poverty drives their work. “I know the risks, but what choice do I have? My children need food,” said Ama Serwaa, a 34-year-old miner in Pasoro. The EPA has countered by announcing job training programs for miners transitioning to sustainable trades like beekeeping and organic farming.

The true test, however, lies in implementation. Previous crackdowns have faltered due to political interference and bureaucratic inertia. Browne Klutse, a climatologist renowned for her no-nonsense approach, appears undeterred. “This isn’t just about laws; it’s about our moral duty to protect Ghana for generations to come,” she said.

As the sun set over Pasoro, her team collected water samples while soldiers patrolled nearby mining sites. For residents like Asare, the EPA’s promises offer fragile hope. “We’ve heard these words before,” he said. “But this time, we need action—not just speeches.”