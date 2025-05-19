Ghana’s Wendy Adjei Breaks Barriers, Bags Awards in the USA

Ms. Wendy Adjeley Adjei, a Ghanaian scholar has earned the prestigious Best Graduate Paper in Migration Studies Award at University of Missouri, Columbia, United States of America (USA).

Ms. Adjei, a former student of La St. Paul’s Anglican 2 JHS and Ningo Senior High School has journeyed from the coastal classrooms of Ghana to the forefront of health advocacy in the USA.

After earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Cape Coast, Ms. Adjei was awarded a full scholarship to pursue a Master’s in communication at Purdue University.

Today, she is a rising scholar in the Ph.D. program in Health Communication at the University of Missouri-Columbia- one of the top public research universities in the U.S. where she once again earned a full scholarship for her academic excellence and promise.

Ms. Adjei’s research is both timely and transformative. Wendy’s scholarly work addresses some of the most pressing and sensitive issues in U.S. healthcare today: patient-provider communication in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), maternal and child health disparities, birth equity and reproductive justice in the U.S.

Through her research, she amplifies the voices of women—especially migrant and marginalized mothers—who are often left unheard in healthcare conversations.

At the Interdisciplinary Migration Studies Institute’s inaugural conference held in May, themed “Borders, Mobility, and Migration in the 21st Century,” Wendy presented her groundbreaking study, “Feeding Across Borders: An Intersectional Analysis of Feeding Experiences of Migrant Mothers in the U.S.”

Her work, which challenges dominant narratives and exposes structural barriers faced by migrant mothers, earned her the prestigious Best Graduate Paper in Migration Studies Award.

This honour is granted to students whose scholarship demonstrates academic rigor and a deep commitment to equity and social transformation.

Ms. Adjei was also recognized with the Outstanding Graduate Service Award at the University of Missouri for her hands-on contributions to campus and community health.

She serves in the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and holds NICU infants at the University of Missouri Hospital, blending her academic expertise with deep human compassion. Her work transcends theory—it lives in practice.

Ms. Adjei is not only contributing to knowledge production in the U.S. health system, but also shaping how it listens to, cares for and respects underrepresented communities.

As a scholar from Ghana, she carries the hopes of many and exemplifies what it means to rise from modest beginnings to make a global impact. Her work is proof that where one comes from does not determine the scale of change one could create.