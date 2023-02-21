Ghana’s Winter Olympian Akwasi Frimpong Shines In Innsbruck

Ghana’s Winter Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong left Innsbruck, Austria with another solid performance.

The Skeleton event performer made top 3 start times and two top 15 finishes in the IBSF ICC (Inter Continental Cup) races.

A push PB by 2 tenths and downtime PB by 1.07 seconds.

He is now ranked 40th in the world on the IBSF men’s skeleton overall ranking.

Last season he was 64th in the world. He has appealed to Ghanaian companies for support and thankes all who have been praying and having positive thought of him.