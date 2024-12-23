Ghana’s Women’s Football Faces Setback as Coach Nora Hauptle Considers Zambia Move

The progress of Ghana’s senior women’s national football team, the Black Queens, could face a major setback if Swiss coach Nora Hauptle decides to leave her post and take on the role of head coach for Zambia’s Copper Queens.

Hauptle, who holds a UEFA Pro License, has brought a much-needed identity and stability to a team that had long struggled with inconsistency and internal issues.

Hauptle’s tenure with the Black Queens began with a role as a technical advisor, working alongside Ben Fokuo ahead of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. Although the team failed to advance past the group stage, her later appointment as head coach marked the beginning of a new era for the Black Queens. Her predecessor, Mercy Tagoe, had been dismissed after failing to qualify the team for both the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, leaving the team in disarray.

Nora’s arrival brought much-needed fresh energy, with a clear mandate to turn things around. Her first initiative, “Mission Volta,” was aimed at revitalizing the team and restoring its competitive spirit. Named after the Volta River in Ghana, which means “turn” in Portuguese, the mission symbolized a new beginning for the team, centered around hard work and commitment.

Under her leadership, the Black Queens enjoyed a remarkable run. In their first four matches, they won all four, scoring 10 goals and conceding none. Over 11 matches, the team secured 10 victories and only one loss, to Zambia. The progress was undeniable, and Hauptle instilled a sense of identity in the team that made them an attractive option for sponsors and fans alike.

However, despite the team’s success, financial constraints have hindered their growth. While countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco actively scheduled matches during international breaks, Ghana’s Black Queens played just three games in 2024, including two Olympic qualifiers and a friendly against Japan. A proposed friendly series against Senegal and Tunisia was blocked due to a lack of funding, with authorities prioritizing the Black Stars’ needs instead.

Hauptle, frustrated by these setbacks, took to LinkedIn to express her dissatisfaction, noting the difference in the number of games played by other teams in the WAFCON. Her contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to expire this month, and despite months of negotiations, it appears she has rejected the new offer presented by the FA. Her request for a loan move to Zambia during the Olympic qualifiers was also turned down.

Should Hauptle depart, the challenge of maintaining the Black Queens’ momentum would be formidable. While the team has shown remarkable improvement under her stewardship, it is clear that sustaining this progress requires significant investment in both the team and their coaching staff. The loss of such an experienced coach, particularly in an environment where women’s football has struggled for funding, would be a severe blow to the Black Queens’ future prospects.

The authorities must not allow political or administrative decisions to undermine the hard work of Ghana’s female footballers, who have demonstrated resilience and dedication. If the necessary resources are not provided, Ghana may miss out on a chance to compete at the highest level in the 2025 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco. The fate of the Black Queens now lies in the hands of those who govern the sport in the country.