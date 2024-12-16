Ghana’s Youth Face Growing Risks from Sports Betting, Institute Warns

The Institute of Community Sustainability in Ghana has raised serious concerns over the increasing prevalence of sports betting among the nation’s youth, warning that it poses a significant threat to their financial and social well-being.

The Institute described the situation as “alarming,” highlighting the widespread practice among young people who are spending large portions of their income on betting platforms, with some risking as much as half of their winnings only to lose it all.

In a statement, the Institute’s Executive Director, Eric Jerry Aidoo, emphasized the harmful effects of the betting culture, which he claims is draining the financial resources of young Ghanaians and eroding their productivity. This cycle of gambling, he said, could have dire consequences for society, potentially driving individuals into crime, such as robbery, to fund their betting habits. The economic impact could also extend to businesses, as employees may squander their salaries on betting, leading to decreased productivity and financial losses.

The Institute has called for an urgent overhaul of the country’s sports betting regulations, urging the government to raise the betting tax from its current 10% to 50% in a bid to reduce the activity’s prevalence among young people. The proposal comes amid growing concerns that if the betting industry is left unchecked, it could cause long-term damage to both individuals and the economy.

This debate over the regulation of sports betting comes at a time when the country’s newly elected president, John Dramani Mahama, is preparing to take office. During his campaign, Mahama promised to remove several taxes, including the 10% tax on betting winnings, as part of a broader economic strategy to boost growth. His pledge to abolish the betting tax has sparked debate, with some calling for more stringent measures to tackle the gambling epidemic.

As Mahama gets ready to assume office, the future of sports betting regulation in Ghana is expected to be a major topic of discussion, as policymakers try to balance economic considerations with the need to protect vulnerable youth from the harmful effects of gambling.

Below is the full statement…

Increase Betting Tax to 50% to Protect Ghana’s Youth-Institute of Community Sustainability.

As the new government takes office, the Institutes of Community Sustainability wishes to bring to their attention a pressing concern that threatens the well-being of Ghana’s youth. The proliferation of sports betting, particularly among young people, has reached alarming proportions. We urge the government to consider increasing the betting tax to 50% to curb this menace.

The current state of sports betting in Ghana is worrisome. Many young people are spending an inordinate amount of time and money on betting platforms, with some staking 50% of their winnings only to lose it all again. This vicious cycle of betting and losing is not only draining the financial resources of our youth but also eroding their productivity and potential.

If left unchecked, this betting epidemic could have severe consequences for our society. Desperate individuals may resort to crime, such as robbery, to fund their betting habits. Companies may also suffer as employees squander their salaries on betting, leading to financial losses and decreased productivity.

In contrast, advanced countries have recognized the dangers of betting addiction and have established rehabilitation centers to provide support and treatment to affected individuals. Unfortunately, Ghana lacks such facilities, with only five psychiatric hospitals available, which are not even up to standard.

Increasing the betting tax to 50% would be a bold step towards addressing this issue. The revenue generated from this tax could be channeled towards establishing rehabilitation centers and providing support services for individuals struggling with betting addiction.

Moreover, a higher betting tax would also serve as a deterrent to young people who are tempted to indulge in sports betting. By making betting more expensive, we can reduce its appeal and encourage our youth to seek more productive and fulfilling pursuits.

In conclusion, we urge the new government to take decisive action to address the betting epidemic that is sweeping our nation. Increasing the betting tax to 50% is a necessary step towards curbing this menace and protecting the well-being of our youth. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and our country to take action and ensure that Ghana does not become a nation of gamblers.

Hon.Eric Jerry Aidoo

Executive Director

Institute community sustainability