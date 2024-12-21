Ghana’s Youth Unemployment Crisis: A Call for Bold Leadership and Action

In Tamale, a young woman with a degree in Economics finds herself unable to enter the job market, a situation emblematic of the larger crisis facing Ghana.

With 1.3 million unemployed youth in the country, many highly educated, the gap between potential and opportunity is growing. Despite promises of progress, the system remains out of step with the modern economy, leaving many young Ghanaians frustrated and disillusioned.

Unemployment continues to be the most pressing issue for Ghanaians, with 41 percent citing it as their primary concern, according to Afrobarometer’s latest survey. The demand for jobs is no longer a request, but a demand for economic survival. If left unchecked, this unemployment crisis could turn into a social and economic time bomb, eroding national cohesion and worsening the disparities that already divide the country.

However, the challenges facing Ghana’s youth can be transformed into an opportunity if leaders act with urgency. By investing in skills development and creating employment, this demographic hurdle could become an economic asset. The pressing question is whether political leaders will move beyond empty rhetoric to deliver tangible solutions.

At the end of 2023, Ghana’s youth unemployment rate stood at 21.4 percent, with young women particularly vulnerable. This issue represents not just a missed opportunity but a fundamental structural problem that requires immediate attention. Any further delay will only intensify the risks, as a generation of young people filled with untapped potential faces an uncertain future.

Ghana’s population is set to grow by 70 percent in the next three decades, reaching 50 million by 2053. While this growth brings potential, it also poses risks. Without strategic leadership and policies focused on long-term investments in education and employment, the country risks being overwhelmed by its own population growth, particularly in already congested urban areas.

The outdated policies of state interference, corruption, and a lack of economic innovation will not suffice to address the needs of a rapidly expanding population. Leaders who continue with these approaches will erode public trust and face a restless citizenry demanding improved living standards. Addressing youth unemployment is critical not only for national prosperity but for ensuring political stability.

The Ghana Compact for Political and Economic Transformation offers a bold response to these challenges. The compact seeks to create a new social contract between citizens and the government, centered on a shared vision for the future. One of its primary goals is addressing the youth employment crisis, recognizing that job creation and skills development are fundamental to long-term economic growth, political stability, and social cohesion.

The Compact acknowledges the key challenges Ghana faces in terms of employment, such as a mismatch between the skills graduates possess and the needs of the labor market. Ghana’s education system often operates in silos, leaving graduates ill-prepared for the workforce. While this is not unique to Ghana, countries like Malaysia and Singapore have leveraged similar challenges to spur rapid industrialization and youth empowerment. By aligning education with industry needs and fostering public-private partnerships, these countries have been able to harness human capital for economic growth.

In contrast, Ghana’s last National Employment Policy was formulated in 2012 and expired in 2016. Since then, the labor market has undergone significant changes, but the country’s policies have not evolved to meet these challenges. Sectors like agriculture are in need of innovation, technology is advancing rapidly, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution is reshaping industries globally. Yet, Ghana remains without an updated strategy. The issue is not a lack of knowledge—there is ample information available. The real problem is a failure to implement change.

For Ghana to meet its economic challenges and provide meaningful employment for its growing youth population, bold leadership is needed. The country must position itself as a competitive hub for investment, talent, and innovation, both regionally and globally. This will require more than incremental changes; it will require a fundamental shift in economic strategy. Ghana must move away from reliance on foreign aid and focus on fostering trade and attracting capital. Instead of patronage systems and personalized networks, the country must prioritize merit, transparency, and enterprise. The true engine of growth will be a dynamic private sector, not a bloated public sector focused on redistribution.

For this vision to become a reality, action must be swift. Ghana’s population is growing faster than the job market can absorb, and the longer the country delays, the more difficult it will become to solve the problem. Job creation is no longer just a goal—it is a race against time.

To the young woman in Tamale and the aspiring entrepreneur in Accra, Ghana must send a clear message: We see you, we value you, and we are committed to investing in your future. This requires a plan that transcends political manifestos and election cycles, one that provides a long-term framework for development. The Ghana Compact, along with the outcomes of the June 2024 Citizens Convention, offers that blueprint.

The Ghana Compact is not just about job creation; it is about establishing a long-term strategy for governance, fiscal discipline, campaign finance reform, and decentralization—issues that have hindered Ghana’s democracy. By engaging citizens in the policymaking process, Ghana can shift its focus from election cycles to substantive, effective governance that lasts beyond political transitions.

The proposed National Convention, which President-elect John Dramani Mahama should urgently convene, will bring together young leaders, political representatives, traditional authorities, and civil society to establish a unified vision for the country’s future. It will create a framework for endorsing a citizens’ social contract that prioritizes unity, resolve, and a commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future.

Ghana’s recent election, and the years that follow, represent an opportunity to redefine leadership and governance. President-elect Mahama and his administration must deliver more than promises. They must commit to building a social contract that benefits all Ghanaians, ensuring a future that is not just prosperous, but inclusive and sustainable. The time for bold action and transformative leadership is now.