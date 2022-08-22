Ghana’s Youth Uprising: Landless Youth, a bigger security threat than Youth Unemployment

NaBCo Victims, Youth-in-Afforestation, National Service Personnel and Nursing Trainees have within the past few weeks been involved in demonstrations, picketing and other Manifestations against government’s inability or unwillingness to pay them…

Recent events on Ghana’s University campuses confirm the fact that Ghanaians are not as Peace Loving as previously thought and are potentially very violent.

Ghana has become a tinderbox.

Today, being my birthday, I believe is the best day to share my thoughts and propose solutions on how to save the Land of my birth.

The excruciating economic hardships has made the average Ghanaian Youth, including students and the unemployed very restive.

NaBCo Victims, Youth-in-Afforestation, National Service Personnel and Nursing Trainees have within the past few weeks been involved in demonstrations, picketing and other Manifestations against government’s inability or unwillingness to pay them…

Ghana’s education sector is fast colllapsing as Schools at all levels are on the verge of shutdown with the bankrupt government struggling to find money to support its own flagship programmes including very basic responsibilities such as feeding students.

Ghanaian Workers and Pensioners are in an even more precarious situation as government keeps adding taxes, levies and tariffs to their burden of failing to make ends meet and threatening strikes, demonstrations and other civil actions.

The Youth are expected to per warnings from a Former National Security Coordinator, Major General Nunoo-Mensah, a former Chief of Staff, Kojo Mpiani to erupt in a spontaneous UPRISING soon given the conditions prevailing in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo on Kwame Sefa Kayi’s Kokrokoo show predicted a Youth Uprising in Ghana similar to the Arab Spring if the prevailing circumstances were not immediately addressed.

Archbishop Duncan Williams in one of his most memorable sermons said that “the most dangerous person is one who has nothing to lose, no Land, no income, no job, nothing…” and he was spot on.

GHANA’S UNIVERSITIES HAVE PROVEN HOW VIOLENT THE GHANAIAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING TO LOSE CAN BE;

what about those who have nothing to lose?

Those worst affected Ghanaians are those whose LANDS and LIVELIHOODS have been taken by the State and State Actors and handed to their friends and family members FOREVER.

The people of Ada whose Songhor Salt and Lagoon has been taken by an Executive Instrument by President Akufo-Addo and handed over to his friend McDan through his Electrochem Company; depriving the Ada people of their Livelihood forever…

CARDINAL SIN OF THE STATE.

The People of La whose Lands have been taken forcibly and illegally annexed using the Military and other prime La Lands fraudulently allocated to private persons by the Lands Commission; depriving the La People of their Lands FOREVER.

The La General Hospital and the La Trade Fair Centre have been demolished by President Akufo-Addo and still are in ruins.

I, Prince-Derek Adjei, a La Royal, a former President of the GaDangme Youth, a former Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority, former CEO of the Youth Enterprise Support at the Office of the President and above all a Ghanaian, believe that I have a responsibility to help resolve the looming disaster about to befall our dear Motherland Ghana and my beloved La.

As a leading member of AriseGhana, fully aware of the objective of the Civil Society Organisation to use of legal and constitutional means to force the government to make a U-Turn from the path of destruction will only partially help; unless Ghanaians join its destiny changing assignment.

President Akufo Addo’s reluctance to listen to Ghanaians and stop the Killer Utility Tariffs, E-LEVY, COVID-19, LEVY, the Cathedral Project and prioritize the limited public resources into payment of Salaries and Allowances of Workers, NaBCo Victims, National Service Personnel and guarantee School feeding among others is inching Ghana towards ANARCHY.

President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to remove Ken Ofori-Atta, Charles Adu Boahen, other non-performing Ministers and Appointees including the Governor of the Bank of Ghana whose abysmal performance he describes as outstanding is pushing Ghana closer to the UPRISING.

The inability of the incompetent Bawumia Economic Management Team to save the free fall of the Cedi, rising inflation and the take Ghana from its JUNK STATUS makes the Uprising inevitable.

Related Posts

Controlling the Escalating Prices of Pharmaceutical Products…

Aug 22, 2022

3 of the best football players to come from Ghana

Aug 22, 2022

Kwami Alorvi writes: The Dying Embers of Education in Ghana

Aug 21, 2022

THE GHANA UPRISING IS A REAL POSSIBILITY.

The impending “Ghanaian Uprising” can be mitigated if not completely avoided;

If President Akufo-Addo takes the following ten (10) steps to ensure that Conflict of Interest, Corruption and and Stealing is not rewarded but severely punished.

1. Suspend the Utility Tariffs.

2. Remove Ken Ofori-Atta, Charles Adu Boahen and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

3. Freeze Bank Accounts and Assets of Databank and other companies and individuals who have profited from the economic mess and financial loss to the State ahead of Prosecutions.

4. Replace Vice President Bawumia as head of the Economic Management Team with a competent Team whose stature will inspire confidence of the investor and international community.

5. Stop the Cathedral Project, Private Jet Joyrides and other wasteful expenditure on the Public Purse.

6. End the unbridled Tax Waiver policy.

7. Reverse the fraudulent allocation of State Lands to private persons, retrieve lost revenue, state assets and prosecute all involved in the Landgrab especiallythe criminally-minded officials of the corrupt Lands Commission.

8. Prosecute corrupt appointees and promptly act on all Article 146 Petitions.

9. Give a status report on the Fight Against Galamsey and Corruption as well as the promise to in accordance with Article 20 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, Return all unused, encroached and fraudulently allocated State Lands to the Original Land Owners.

10. Assure Workers, the Youth and the generality of Ghanaians that the government will make a U-Turn from its current path.

President Akufo-Addo addressing the Nation to state the above, will calm the Nation, implementing the above will assure the investor and international community and give Ghana the opportunity to get back on track.

Today, 22nd August 2022, to mark my birthday and in fulfillment of my earlier promise; in addition to publishing THE LA ROAD MAP DOCUMENT, I will submit proposals on resolving GHANA’S LAND AND YOUTH CRISES to the relevant government agencies including the Office of the President, Parliament, Special Prosecutor and the National Youth Authority for necessary action.

I also commit myself to the noble national assignment being spearheaded by AriseGhana and entreat all Ghanaians to join in rescuing Ghana and Ghanaians.

Be a Citizen not a Spectator; join AriseGhana proactively save Ghana.

AriseGhana Youth for your country.

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana and help us RESIST STATE CAPTURE, LANDLOOTERS, THIEVES…

#SeeSomething

#SaySomething

#AriseGhana

#SaveGhanaNow

By Prince-Derek Adjei