Ghana’s Youth Urged to Lead Economic Transformation as Richard Quaye Steps Down

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, outgoing Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit and Quick Angels, has called on Ghanaian youth to spearhead a nationwide economic revolution through collaboration and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a press conference marking his retirement, Quaye emphasized the urgency of addressing systemic challenges, including youth unemployment and capital flight, to unlock inclusive growth.

“My dream is about the young people of Ghana, and it is a call for an economic and financial revolution,” Quaye declared. “I see a future where the youth have awakened and joined forces to turn around our country’s fortunes.” He stressed the need for increased investment in local enterprises, urging stakeholders to retain capital within Ghana’s borders. “Don’t take your money out of the shores of this country,” he cautioned, advocating for mentorship and funding to nurture job creators over job seekers.

The event also heralded leadership changes at the financial institutions. Lawyer Kwadwo Dei Kwarteng, a seasoned legal and corporate strategist, succeeds Quaye as Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit. Kwarteng pledged continuity, emphasizing transparency and regulatory compliance. “We remain committed to upholding the highest standards while deepening relationships with stakeholders,” he stated.

Emmanuel Lamptey, newly appointed CEO of Quick Angels, outlined ambitious plans to expand investments into emerging sectors. “Our vision is evolving. We will scale new heights, explore untapped industries, and strengthen ecosystems driving economic transformation,” Lamptey said.

Quaye’s transition includes a strategic shift to RNAQ Holdings, a newly unveiled company where he will serve as President. While details of its mandate remain under wraps, the move signals his continued influence in Ghana’s financial landscape.

The call for youth-led economic change resonates amid persistent challenges. With nearly 12% of Ghana’s youth unemployed, according to recent World Bank data, Quaye’s appeal aligns with broader demands for innovative solutions. Analysts note that fostering local entrepreneurship could reduce reliance on foreign investment and stabilize currency fluctuations. However, skeptics highlight systemic barriers, such as limited access to credit and infrastructure gaps, that require policy reforms to empower grassroots initiatives.

As Ghana navigates post-pandemic recovery and global economic headwinds, Quaye’s vision underscores a pivotal question: Can the next generation leverage collective action to redefine the nation’s economic trajectory? The answer may hinge on bridging ambition with actionable support from both public and private sectors.