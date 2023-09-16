Ghandour WISA Awards 2023 slated for Saturday September 23

32 distinguished sports personalities, boxing gyms and sports clubs are going to be honored by the Women In Sports Association (WISA) and Ghandour Cosmetics on Saturday, September 23 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Athletes who did well in the year under review will be rewarded by WISA President, Madam Gloria Commodore, a veteran sports journalist who worked in the UK.

She said the awards is to encourage female athletes to perform better for mother Ghana.

She thanked the Ghana Olympic Committee, National Sports Authority and her supporters for their contributions towards the awards which is in its nineth season.

Augustina Baidoo of the Ghana Army is the youngest among the current female squad of the National Table Tennis Team.

This year she won the National Open to maintain her selection to represent Ghana at the West African Table Tennis Championship in Accra where she displayed resilient, willingness to succeed and astonishing display.

Even suffering from injury, she was able to defend the flag of Ghana by beating her opponents to grab the Silver Medal for Ghana.

For her commitment and dedication, Women In Sports Association (WISA) will honor her as one the stars of the season.