Ghandour-WISA Awards: Girls Encouraged To Take Part In Sporting Activities

Mrs Abigail McKorley, wife of Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer of McDan Shipping has advised parents to support their children to involve themselves in sporting activities.

Speaking at the 7th Ghandour / WISA Achievers Awards sponsored by Ghandour Cosmetics, the tennis enthusiast whose two daughters play tennis, and were among the 48 personalities and institutions rewarded said parents have to identify the likes of their children and support them to develop with the help of teachers and coaches.

Mrs. Abigail McKorley who is also CEO of Beebies Events commended the president and executives of WISA for motivating sports women and hinted that rewards inspire people to give off their best performance .

Naa Anyema and Naa Shika Mckorley, both national tennis players revealed they play for fun and fitness.

They are preparing to engage in international matches.

Madam Gloria Commodore, president of WISA pleaded with the sports authorities to support WISA programmes and activities. She thanked the NSA, SWAG and GOC for their backing.

A representative of Ghandour Cosmetics, Mame Efua said they are proud to sponsor the WISA Achievers Awards, and congratulated all the winners.

Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Madam Elizabeth King who graced the occasion said there are many opportunities in sports and urged more girls to take part in sports.

President of the Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Mrs. Joyce Mahama also advised women to take up leadership positions in sports administration.

Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni 1, Nii Koi Tsuru man Manhean (Adjen Kotoku) Manye, formerly known as Yarkor Chavez, Ghana’s premier female boxer said sports can take people to places, but they must be guided by discipline, dedication and determination to succeed.

Vivian Dougblor, who represented the NSA pledged to support WISA to cushion their financial burden.

The award winners were delighted and thanked WISA for the recognition.