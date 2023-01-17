Ghanian rapper Black Sherif shortlisted for BBC1 xtra Hot 2023 Campaign

Multiple award-winning Ghanian rapper and singer Black Sherif has been honoured by BBC 1 xtra as part of the artistes to be on the look out for, via their prestigious Hotfor 2023 campaign.

Black Sherif has steadily gained both local and international traction since he burst onto the music scene.

Black Sherif has elevated Ghanian culture to the world by a mixture of Ghanaian language (Twi) and English in his songs.

Other artistes who also made the listed are, Arya Starr, Cristale, Debbie, Doechii, FLO, Nemzzz, Nia Archives, Nippa Sainte and Jamaican Valiant.

These artistes were selected from some African and Caribbean countries.

BBC 1Xtra’s ‘Hot for’ list is compiled annually to select artistes for annual support.

In all, the radio station selected eleven artistes who are destined for grater things.