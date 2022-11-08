Ghanian rapper Sarkodie releases tracklist for ‘Jamz’ Album

Award winning Ghanian rapper Sarkodie has released track-list for his 8th studio album titled ‘Jamzalbum’.

Sarkodie in twitter post said the forthcoming album would be released on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The album he said reflects how he feels about music jams, he dubbed the album as every DJ’s best playlist.

He also posted on his twitter page saying “Get ready to update your playlist this Friday, your long drive this weekend is sorted. This project is like enjoying the best playlist by your favourite DJ”.

‘Jamz’ is a 10-track album and has nine artistes featured on it, which the first track features King Promise and had already been released

Track two named ‘Confam’ is the only song that has no feature.

The other eight tracks include, She bad, One Million cedis, Cougar, Forever, Over me, Hips don’t lie, Country side, and Better days.

The song features both Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes such as King Promise, Oxlade, Ink Boy, Lojay, Kranium, Cina Soul, Joeboy, Black Sherif, and BNXN.