Ghanian Self-Releasing Artists to Benefit From Tunecore and Beatport Music Distribution Partnership

TuneCore, a leading development partner for self-releasing artists has partnered with Beatport, the global leader in music for DJs, producers, and their fans, to enable Tunecoreartists in Nigeria to distribute their songs to the platform. The new partnership will enable Tunecore artists utilizing any of Unlimited distribution plans to send their music to the Beatport platform allowing artists to get their music in front of Beatport’s robust user base of electronic music fans, tastemakers, and professional DJs, as well as the platform’s in-house curation team.

Speaking on the collaboration, Tunecore CEO, Andreea Gleeson said: “The partnership will offer comprehensive distribution options for our electronic artists around the world, and give them access to a direct pipeline from their recording studio to the vibrant world of clubs, festivals, and radio, as well as the potential for additional promotional opportunities through Beatport’s DJ Charts and renowned editorial features.”

Beatport Group CEO affirming the company’s dedication to supporting new talents said the opportunity creates an avenue to empower a new generation of artistes, producers,and DJs

To celebrate the partnership, Tunecore, and Beatport will commerce a talent hunt in May to discover and promote up-and-coming electronic music artists and producers. Submissions will be open for artists currently distributed by Tunecore and will be evaluated by an experienced and diverse panel of industry professionals.