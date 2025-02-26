GHASALC Calls for Policy Reforms to Strengthen Non-Bank Financial Sector

The Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHASALC) is advocating for policy reforms and greater recognition of the non-bank financial sector, citing its critical role in driving financial inclusion and supporting small businesses.

This call comes amid significant growth in the sector, with total assets of savings and loans companies reaching GH¢9.63 billion in December 2024—a 60.5% increase from GH¢6 billion in 2023.

Speaking at the launch of GHASALC’s five-year strategic plan in Accra, CEO Tweneboah Kodua Boakye emphasized the need for an enhanced legislative framework to reflect the sector’s growing importance. He urged the government to adopt the revised national microfinance policy, which aims to modernize outdated regulations and strengthen oversight of microfinance institutions (MFIs).

“We want the microfinance policy to be adopted by Cabinet, given the necessary executive backing, and translated into concrete action,” Boakye stated. He expressed concern that despite serving over seven million clients across all 16 regions of Ghana, the sector remains overlooked in key policy discussions.

Boakye also called for a reclassification of the sector’s designation, arguing that the current framework fails to acknowledge its financial strength and economic contributions. “Our balance sheets now exceed those of some banks from five or ten years ago. We deserve to be recognized as banks,” he asserted.

GHASALC’s strategic plan, themed “Growth Through Advocacy, Community, and Ownership,” spans from 2025 to 2030 and focuses on seven key areas: governance, advocacy, people and culture, collaboration, financial sustainability, innovation, and compliance. The plan aims to enhance the sector’s resilience and position it as a key driver of economic growth, particularly in supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The association has been instrumental in bridging the funding gap for MSMEs, providing access to credit for businesses often excluded by traditional banks. “We aim to be the ultimate reference for MSME financial intermediation and empower savings and loans companies to become the preferred MSME financial intermediaries,” Boakye added.

The Ministry of Finance has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting microfinance reforms. Andrew Ameckson, Acting Head of the Financial Services Division, highlighted the critical role of MFIs in financing the informal sector and MSMEs. He expressed optimism that the comprehensive microfinance policy would be finalized within the year, paving the way for stability and sustainability in the sector.

“We expect this strategy to reposition the savings and loans industry as a preferred option for government flagship programs, such as the proposed Adwuma Wura program and other job creation initiatives,” Ameckson stated.

The Bank of Ghana’s Head of Banking Supervision, Osei Gyasi, emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue with the sector to ensure regulatory policies remain relevant. “The industry is evolving rapidly, so periodic interactions are essential to keep it forward-looking,” he said.

As GHASALC pushes for reforms, the non-bank financial sector’s potential to drive inclusive economic growth is increasingly evident. With the right policies and recognition, the sector could play an even greater role in empowering underserved communities and fueling Ghana’s economic development.