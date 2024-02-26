GHASBO Supports dam spillage communities with educational supplies and 1000 relief boxes.

Seeing education as a pivotal part of nation-building, the Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) has supported five communities affected by the recent dam spillage in the Lower Volta region with relief items and assorted learning materials.

In collaboration with its member operators, GHASBO organized a donation drive to provide much-needed relief items to those impacted by the environmental disaster.

Each customised box contains contributions from GHASBO member operators, reflecting a collective effort to make a meaningful difference in the lives of flood victims.

This initiative highlights the compassionate and caring side of the industry, demonstrating its capacity to bring about positive change and support vulnerable populations during times of crisis.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Kobby Boateng, President of GHASBO, cited that a total amount of over GH470,000 was spent on this special course of distributing 1000 boxes of assorted food items and 1000 bags of sachet water to 1000 households in 5 different communities, including Tokpo, Mepe, Bakpa, and Azizanya, and learning materials to 939 pupils in Anyako.

“We are proud to stand alongside our operators as we extend a helping hand to communities affected by the dam spillage”, he underscored.

Mr. Boateng mentioned that the donation illustrates GHASBO’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and our belief in the importance of giving back to society.

The Gaming Commission represented by Ms. Beatrice Baiden acknowledged and commended GHASBO for their CSR efforts in donating learning materials and food items to support flood victims.

“We empathize with the victims and assure them of our care, where this initiative highlights operators’ commitment to societal welfare beyond revenue generation”, she addressed.

Mr. Eric Kpai, the Coordinator of the exercise reiterated GHASBO’s commitment to supporting communities in need through CSR interventions.

Mr. Kpai added that GHASBO would continue to prioritise corporate social responsibility initiatives in the future to help the less privileged in Ghanaian society.

“Through collective action and compassion, GHASBO and its member operators strive to make a lasting impact on the lives of those facing adversity”, he said.

Executive members present at the donation were Eric Kpogoh Azumah, the Executive Assistant among notable individuals.

By Stephanie Nyanor