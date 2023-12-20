GHATOF swore in New executives

The newly elected national executives of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) have been sworn in at a colourful event in Accra.

The event saw all private sector players in the tourism industry coming up to collectively swear in the newly elected executives after several months of litigation in court.

Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GTA in Charge of Operations, congratulated the executives on their election to run the affairs of the tourism private sector for the next two years.

He said without the private sector there was no way the tourism sector could thrive, hence the sector needed a strong and viable private sector like GHATOF to push the industry forward.

“We have seen a lot of progress in the sector over the years and that has happened due to the hard work of the private sector.”

Mr Sampson said the tourism sector had become very competitive and it was important for the private sector to be united and committed to boost the sector and urged the new executive to engage in partnerships with other countries to build the capacity of the industry.

Dr Kwesi Eyison, Immediate past President, GHATOF said there was the need for unity of purpose and understanding to advance the course of the Federation.

He pledged their support to the success of the new administration and entreated all to provide them with the maximum support.

Mr Charles Adu Gyamfi, of the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association and Newly Sworn in President of GHATOF, said the Federation, the mouth piece of the tourism private sector, was made of 25 trade associations.

He said their responsibility was to advocate for the improvement of the fortitude of its associations as well as to engage the tourism public sector to advance the course of Ghana’s tourism sector with the objective of improving the industry and placing Ghana high on the list of most visited country in the world.

“GHATOF has been in existence since 1974 and is still relevant. Its journey has been difficult but with our collective strength we can achieve our objectives.”

He said it was important for the individual associations ensure a stronger union by investing in GHATOF and partaking in its activities for it to succeed.

“While there is the need to strengthen the individual associations, we must ensure that GHATOF is well resourced to play its advocacy role effectively and efficiently in order to attain the collective goal.”

Mr Adu Gyamfi said as new executives, they were willing to play their roles as leaders with professionalism and humility as their hall mates for the development of the sector.

He cautioned that grievances were bound to happen in any organisation, but they must put all issues behind them and move forward together not as individual associations but as one Federation.

“No tourism association is greater than the other and humility, respect and sincerity should be part of our day to day activities so that we can succeed in our operations.”

The other executives are Mr Kwaku Passah Snr, of Tour Guides Association as Vice President, Mr Caleb Kofie, Secretary, Mr Ahmed Naamann of Dodi Travel and Tours as Treasurer, and Madam Beatrice Naa Ayeley Atsere, of the Ghana Traditional Caterers Association as Financial Secretary.