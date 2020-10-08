Ghanaba (GHB) Properties, one of the leading real estate firms in Ghana, is sponsoring this year`s Joynews Habitat fair.

The 11th edition of the fair was launched at the EcoBank Head Office in Accra under the theme: “What credible alternatives for shelter are there in Ghana if affordable housing will forever remain a mirage.”

Speaking at the launch, The Executive Secretary of Ghanaba Investment Company Limited, Miss Elizabeth Aduaba Moore, indicated that her outfit is excited to partner Joynews to host the 2020 Habitat Fair.

She said her outfit is set to provide quality and affordable properties for all and is working to address the overpriced real estate industry by putting up 3,000 housing units; hence’ reducing Ghana`s housing deficit by 2024.

The locations earmarked for the construction of the housing units are Accra, Ningo- Prampram, Hebron in the Eastern Region, Winneba in the Central Region and Takoradi in the Western Region.

She revealed they currently have projects at East Legon Hills, Trassaco Enclave, Airport Residential, and East Legon.

Miss. Moore further reiterated the commitment of her company to educate prospective property buyers on safe and prudent investment methods that are tax effective and aimed at long term success as well as provide assistance in areas such as selling, listing and property management in order to provide a comprehensive satisfaction between buyers and sellers.

“We are available to provide a comprehensive buyer and seller support to our clients through all stages of their purchase from search to settlement,” she said.

This year’s Habitat fair is sponsored by Ecobank Ghana, GHB Properties, DBS Industries Limited and Duraplast Limited.

GHB Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in Ghana offering not just quality homes but affordable luxury as well as offer flexible payment plan for buyers.

GHB Properties is an affiliate of Ghanaba Investment Company limited. Other affiliates are: Kharis Energy, GHB Properties, Ghanaba Engineering & Construction Limited, Grace Airline Limited, GHB Petroleum, Foster Roofing Limited, Homesense Logistics and Abusua Quarry Limited.

This year’s Habitat Fair will provide key stakeholders and companies in the construction and artisanal industry, the enviable platform to share their exciting ideas, and also offer attractive discounts on their products and services to many people who dream to acquire their own properties.