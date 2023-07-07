GHC1.80 is used to feed each prisoner – Director-General 

Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir, the Director-General of the Ghana Prison Service, said that the institution since 2011 to date, spends GHC 1.80 to feed each prisoner daily.

The Director-General said this at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament in response to a question by Dr Clement Abas Apaak, a Member of PAC and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bulsa South, during the Committee’s hearing in Accra.

The MP wanted to know from the Director-General how much the Ghana Prison Service was spending to feed each inmate daily.

Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of PAC and NDC MP for Ketu North, asked the Director-General how he managed the situation with the GHC 1.80.

Mr. Egyir, in his response, said: “We have farms all over the country and it is our farms that have stood in since the problems of feeding arose. And this is what we are doing to complement the Government’s efforts in feeding the imates.”

Dr Avedzi said without the support from the farm, the Prison Service might find it very difficult to feed the inmates.

Madam Naana Eyiah, the Deputy Minister of the Interior, said Government would do something about the GHC 1.80.

The Ghana Prisons Service as a key stakeholder of the Criminal Justice System of Ghana contributes to the maintenance of internal security by maintaining an efficient, humane, and safe reformatory penal system operated within the laws of Ghana.

It is committed to undertaking the safe custody, humane treatment, reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates to make them responsible, productive, and law-abiding citizens to ensure public safety.