Malta Guinness has launched a new branding campaign targeting the art design professionals in the advertising and integrated marketing communications industry.

The winner of the campaign is expected to walk away with a whopping Ghc 20,000.

The outfit has thrown a challenge to selected Graphic Designers in Ghana to create a label design which would be used for the celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary over a period of time.

Dubbed the #Rekognize Design Contest, the campaign would see nine Graphic Designers selected from advertising agencies in Accra, compete for the chance to have their design displayed on arguably one of the biggest canvases of their careers.

Three Jurors made up of independent design experts would vet and choose the ultimate winner who will subsequently walk away with a Ghc 20,000 cash prize, Ghc 10,000 worth of graphic design working tools plus an improved portfolio of having their design displayed on all Malta Guinness packs.

Other prizes include a Ghc 8,000 cash prize plus Ghc 2,000 worth of graphic design working tools for the second place winner; and a Ghc 5,000 cash prize plus Ghc 2,000 worth of graphic design working tools for the third place winner. The remaining contestants each walk away with Ghc 2,000 cash.

The Rekognize Limited Edition Campaign comes as a sequel to the earlier #Rekognize campaign, which saw Malta Guinness facilitate conversations via digital and PR channels to encourage Ghanaians to celebrate their own.

This was hinged on an insight that “Ghanaians believe Ghanaians aren’t supportive of each other”. As such, the Rekognize Design Contest is an effort from the brand to demonstrate its conviction about creating the new normal of supporting each other, by recognizing and celebrating Ghanaian talents.

“At 30, it is time to evolve beyond our reputation of simply being a fun, easy-going brand and start driving meaningfulness among our core consumers through culture, partnerships and influencers, which we are doing through the #Rekognize Limited Edition Contest” said the Marketing Manager, Stout and Non-Alc at Diageo, Samuel Dery.

Limited Edition Campaign kicked off in October and will be aired on selected television channels and all Malta Guinness’ social media handles, in a four-part episodic series where audiences get to see the talented Graphic Designers flaunt their skills. And ultimately a winner will be selected.

Malta Guinness is a product of the Guinness Ghana Brewery PLC. The first sale of Malta Guinness was recorded on 24th November 1989.