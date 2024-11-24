Monday, November 25, 2024
    Ghana Police Offer GH₵20k Reward for Information on Election Violence Threateners

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced a GH₵20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and capture of individuals seen in a viral video threatening violence in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

    On 15 November, the GPS flagged a group of youth from Obuasi who were filmed making explicit threats of violence, declaring that unrest would follow if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not win the upcoming election. The police have made concerted efforts to track down the individuals involved, but these attempts have so far been unsuccessful.

    In an effort to expedite the arrest, the police have placed a bounty of GH₵20,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators. The police are urging the public to assist in locating the suspects, stressing the importance of upholding peace and security ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a violence-free electoral process and has warned that any threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated. Authorities are working to hold those responsible accountable and to maintain order throughout the election period.

