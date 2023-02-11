GHc7million recorded as fire damages in Western Region

The Western Regional Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says damage to property caused by fire amounted to 7,639,528 Ghana cedis in 2022.

This is an increase over the 2, 530,871 Ghana cedis as the total for 2021, even though the Command recorded 269 fires in 2022 and 321 in 2021.

The Service, in the same vein, salvaged 6,860,292 properties in 2022 as against 2,113,380 for 2021.

Ms Linda Pongo, the Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, told the Ghana News Agency that the fires covered domestic, commercial, industrial, institutional, electrical and bushfires.

She attributed the fires to non-adherence to fire safety protocols, the long dry season and climatic conditions in the region.

That not withstanding, she encouraged the public to be conscious of their personal safety and safety of their properties as the Service had no restoration package to damages.

“The best you can do is to take fire insurance,” Ms Pongo said.

She advised the public to unplug all devices before leaving the house.

“….I entreat families to always spend some two minutes on fire safety audit to avoid the increasing home fire incidents”.

In the meantime, January 2023 has recorded 32 fires already.