GhCCI elects new executive officers

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has elected new executive officers for a three-year mandate to help turn the fortunes of the built environment.

They are Mr Nene Martey of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, who retained his position as Chairman, Nana Opare-Kwafo II, Vice-chairman and Mrs Harriet Naa Lamiley Bentil, Chief Executive Officer of Solidcast construction and Rareoaks limited as the General-secretary.

The newly elected executive officers, together with a representation from the Chamber’s constituents, would form the governing council of the GhCCI to take strategic decisions to drive its policies.

The election supervised by the Eastern Regional Electoral Commission was held in Koforidua as part of the GhCCI annual infrastructure conference.

The GhCCI is an advocacy and policy-driven for the built environment with a make-up of the Association of Road Contractors (ASROC), the Progressive Road Construction Association (PROCA), the Ghana Institution of Engineers, the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, the Ghana Institution of Architects and the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA).

Others are the Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG), Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA), the Ghana Institution of Planners and the Ghana Electronic Security and Safety Association (GESSA) and others.

Mr Martey expressed his appreciation to the members for the confidence reposed in him for the second time and pledged to lead the team to chart a progressive path for the Chamber.

He noted that one of the issues to deal with was the delay of payment by government to those in the road construction sector and assured of their commitment to address it.

He announced that plans were advanced for the construction of an office complex for the Chamber to facilitate their operations.

“In the coming weeks and months, we are going to work harder, of course with the support of all members, to champion the establishment of the Construction Industry Development Authority as a state regulatory body,” he noted.

Earlier, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin Okyenhene, who chaired the conference, indicated that despite the progress made in the infrastructural sector, a lot remained to be done and urged the Chamber to use their expertise to support the government close the gap.

“For instance, lack of a superhighway to connect two cities in Ghana without any hitch or a highway which guarantees safety of all road users in 65 years of nationhood is a big hurdle, which the nation must cross,” he added.