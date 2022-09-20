Ghetto Deep Miners Ghana Calls On Akufo-Addo to Make Mining Easier For Citizens

The Communication Director for Ghetto Deep Miners in Ghana, Ras Billy Kumah has called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government to make the acquisition of gold mining license flexible for deep miners.

He expressed his disappointment on how the State have generalised all local mining activities as ‘Galamsey’. Speaking on Nananom 92.5 Fm Reggae show, dubbed Lions Yard with the host, Ras Pastor Cashier about the way forward of mining in Ghana and its impact.

” I have being in Gold mining activities over twenty years. Government and the general public must note that there are clear difference between deep mining, surface mining and alluvia mining. I can confidently say without an iota of doubt that, gold mining operations that causes our nation are the alluvia one because, Alluvia miners causes destruction to the water bodies where as deep mining focuses on proper prospecting to make levels, see dry and erect good cage to prevent destruction.” Ras Billy Kumah.

When laying emphasis on his concerns, he fumed on the bureaucratic process of acquiring mining license as a local miner meanwhile, the local miners employ most of the teaming youth to get their daily bread and serve us breadwinners to their families. The state also generate a lot of revenue from them.

It is very disheartening that, Government’s taskforce on Galamsey couldn’t differentiate between deep and alluvia miners. “We cannot continue to allow foreigners to mine our gold and take greater part of it to their countries while we the citizens suffers. One of the panel on the show, Tabi Addo Godfred known as Teacher Tiawa also added.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong