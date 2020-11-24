The Ghetto Youth Association of Ghana has pledged to partner with the Ghana Police Service to flush out criminals who hide in the slums (ghettos) to perpetrate crimes.

According to the Association, because of such persons, the police constantly conduct swoops in the slums, arresting law-abiding people in the process, a situation they said was worrying therefore their resolve to partner the Police to identify such criminals.

Mr Abdul Rahman Suleman, Leader of the Community One Ghetto, addressing a press conference in Tema, said they decided to form the Association to be the eyes and ears of the Police.

Mr Suleman also added that it was their aim to also ensure a peaceful election by engaging and sensitizing its members against being used to perpetrate violent acts and electoral fraud before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Mr Paul Appiah, Secretary to the Association, said successive governments had not given enough attention to the development of the slums and its inhabitants, stating that they had rather become ostracized and stigmatized.

Mr Appiah added that over the years, slum dwellers had been tagged as notorious and therefore an easy target for arrest by the police whenever there were wrongdoings in society.

He said, “we have had prominent men and women, career and professionals such as lawyers, doctors, accountants, lecturers, politicians, PhD holders, etc all growing up from these ghettos or hoods.”

Mr Prince Obeng, Greater Accra Regional Organizer, New Patriotic Party, who graced the programme, assured the Association that the issues raised by them would be addressed to enable them to become partners of development.

He agreed that there were lots of talents in the ghettos which he said when harnessed well, would help the country to have more influential persons from those areas such as Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy.

Mr Obeng disclosed that a Ghetto Youth Forum would be organized to help discuss and address the issues of Tema slums in detail.