GhIE-Prof Douglas Boateng Lecture Scheduled for May 30th

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) in partnership with Professor Douglas Boateng, a renowned industrial engineer, will hold an inaugural lecture on Thursday, May, 30, in Accra.

The lecture will cover industrialisation, supply chain management, and governance.

The annual lecture series is to “promote knowledge exchange and advancement in the fields of industrialisation, engineering, and international trade” in Ghana and Africa.

It is under the theme: “Engineering, Industrialization, AfCFTA, and Strategic Sourcing: The Inextricable Links”

The lecture, among other things, will “offer insights into how engineering innovation can catalyse sustainable development and regional integration across Africa”.

Commenting on the event, Prof Boateng said the long-term success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – “is inextricably linked to engineering, sourcing practices and industrialisation.”

“It is only proper to have a platform such as this, to have salient conversations on harnessing these resources for the collective good of our nation and the continent at large.

“This initiative will enable us to leverage engineering prowess to unlock Africa’s vast potential within the global landscape. This lecture series will propel us towards sustainable development and foster deeper regional integration.”

Ing. Kwabena Bempong, President, GhIE, said the lecture series was part of the institution’s commitment to promoting excellence and driving innovation in engineering.

“We are confident that the insights and expertise shared through this platform will contribute significantly to highlighting the role of industrialisation, engineering, and the AfCFTA towards the nation’s development and sustained regional integration across the continent,” he noted.

“The lecture will help stimulate value-driven dialogue, industrial innovation, competitiveness, and productivity improvements, which are fundamental to Ghana and the rest of the continent’s industrialisation and economic developmental agenda.”

Stakeholders from academia, industry professionals, politicians, government, and civil society are expected at the lecture.