GhIPSS and CEO Archie Hesse Honored at GITTA 2024

Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), a leader in the nation’s payment industry, along with its Chief Executive Officer, Archie Hesse, were celebrated for their exceptional contributions at the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

Archie Hesse was awarded the prestigious title of “Digital Payment Leader of the Year,” while GhIPSS secured the “Payment Infrastructure Leader” accolade. This marks the fifth time that Hesse has been recognized by GITTA for his influential role in revolutionizing Ghana’s payment systems.

Under Hesse’s leadership, GhIPSS has introduced several groundbreaking innovations, including Mobile Money Interoperability, the Universal QR code (GhQR), GhanaPay Mobile Money, the automation of the clearinghouse system, and the ACH Direct Credit Near Real Time. These initiatives have significantly enhanced the country’s payment landscape.

GhIPSS’s advancements have garnered international acclaim, positioning Ghana as a pioneer in instant payment infrastructure. The adoption of QR code payments from and into mobile wallets, in particular, has set a global benchmark.

Recently, GhIPSS entered into a partnership with Visa Card to process all Visa transactions locally, a move anticipated to yield cost savings for banks and their customers. A similar agreement with Mastercard is forthcoming, promising further integration with GhIPSS’s own ghlink card for seamless and affordable online transactions.

GhIPSS remains at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion and digital empowerment, driving economic growth and development. Its payment infrastructure is utilized by all banks in Ghana, including ARB Apex Bank and its affiliates, savings and loans companies, and third-party payment service providers.

The organization is committed to continuous innovation, sustainable growth, and creating value for all stakeholders. Mr. Hesse emphasized the ongoing need for collaboration with stakeholders to maintain these achievements.

The recognition at GITTA is a testament to GhIPSS’s dedication to excellence and serves as a catalyst for its future successes.

GITTA, organized by Instinct Wave in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, is regarded as the premier awards ceremony for the ICT and Telecom industry in Ghana, often likened to the Oscars for the tech sector. Now in its 13th year, GITTA continues to celebrate outstanding industry achievements.