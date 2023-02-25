GHROCAF urges support for lesser-known sports

Mr. Kevin Adarkwah, President of the Ghana Rowing and Canoe Federation (GHROCAF) has called on the government to support the development of the lesser-known sports in the country especially rowing.

He said although the game of rowing, a water sport had been played in the country for a long time, it has not witnessed any major development.

Mr. Adarkwah was speaking at the opening of a three-day seminar for GHROCAF in Accra on Wednesday.

The seminar which is aimed at sensitizing the members on the need to adhere to the safety measures of the game, create awareness and identify talents for the Olympic Games, is being attended by participants from Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast and Ho.

Mr. Adarkwah noted that much as football needed attention, the water sport also needed attention as well.

“Rowing is a water sport which has been played in the country over the years but it has been neglected by the government, and given the necessary support we can win medals for the country in the Olympic Games’ Mr Adarkwah said.

Dr. Theophilus Armah, a Medical Practitioner called on the participants to take their lessons seriously and also learn the skills and technique required for the game.

He said some of the factors that could increase the risk of in jury, include bad technique, for example not sitting correctly in the boat or using an uncoordinated rowing motion.

“The most common injuries involve the back. Seek prompt treatment of the injury, he said adding that early management will mean less time away from rowing. Do not resume activity until you have completely re overed from injury.’ Dr Armah added.