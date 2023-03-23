GHS appreciates Bawumia’s contribution to healthcare in North East

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the North East Region has expressed gratitude to Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for renovating two health facilities in the Region.

The beneficiary facilities, which had not experienced any major renovation since their construction, included the 140-bed capacity Walewale Municipal Hospital and the Wulugu Health Centre both in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the Region.

Dr Abdulai Abukari, the Regional Director of the GHS, who thanked the Vice President for the gesture, said Alhaji Dr Bawumia “Supported us massively towards health service delivery in 2022.

“He single-handedly renovated the 140-bed capacity Walewale Municipal Hospital and beautified the hospital environment with pavement blocks.

“He also renovated the Wulugu Health Centre,” Dr Abukari told stakeholders at the 2022 annual performance review meeting of the GHS in the Region.

The meeting was on the theme: “Health systems strengthening towards achieving Universal Health Coverage: the role of stakeholders in resource mobilization.”

Dr Abukari, who also used the occasion to express gratitude to stakeholders for their support in service delivery, called for more support to the Service in the Region for continuous effective service delivery, and further appealed to the Regional Minister to “Kindly convey our gratitude to the Vice President for his support.”

He further expressed gratitude to development partners, including UNICEF, the Catholic Relief Service (CRS), the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), the USAID, Plan Ghana, Marie Stopes International, Zipline, and Mabia-Ghana among other partners who contributed to improve healthcare delivery in the Region.

Dr Abukari noted that the GHS at the national level under its Public Health Programmes supported the Region to undertake several public health interventions.

“The support was in the area of COVID-19 response, TB control, HIV, disease surveillance, mass drug administration, supportive supervision, malaria control, Family Planning among others,” he said.

He added that leadership of the Service at the national level also supported the Region with a brand-new land cruiser vehicle to facilitate service delivery, saying that the gesture increased their fleet of vehicles to eight.

“We appreciate all their efforts in supporting us bring health services to the door steps of our people,” the Regional Director said.

He said the Regional Health Directorate would continue to solicit the support of Government, the Regional Co-Coordinating Council, Municipal and District Assemblies to construct standard District Health Directorates for the remaining five Districts in the Region, accommodation for Medical Doctors and other critical staff.

He said, “So far, we are grateful to all, and our development partners for their efforts in supporting the Ghana Health Service to address some of these infrastructural challenges in the Region,”